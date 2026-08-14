Jo Adell Embracing New Squad in Cleveland Amid Turmoil on the Diamond

Since the 2026 August 3 MLB Trade Deadline, the Cleveland Guardians have won just two games.

And since that same date, Jo Adell, who was acquired by Cleveland before the deadline expired, has smacked two home runs.

That pretty much tells you everything you need to know about where the team is at right now. To put it simply, they just aren't getting results. The offense has gone cold, the wins haven't ended up in the Guardians' hands and the newest power-hitting addition to the major league roster has somehow matched Cleveland's win total by himself in the home run department.

For many, such a rocky start with a new organization would cause some discomfort or frustration. But for Adell, he's staying positive and embracing the situation he is in.

“Every night, we're doing our best to win a ball game and trying to find a way to do it," Adell said to the media during the Guardians' rocky series in Detroit. "Every game matters at this point for us, and it's really cool to be a part of that atmosphere. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

#Guardians outfielder Jo Adell, who was just traded for at the deadline, has already embraced the club well.



He spoke about the team’s current standing after Wednesday’s win:



“Every night, we're doing our best to win a ball game and trying to find a way to do it. Every game… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 13, 2026

This mindset isn't a new thing, though.

Even while the Guardians were suffering loss after loss against the New York Mets, Adell shared that the clubhouse's and fans' energy had left a lasting impression on him.

"The support and about wanting to win," Adell said of the impression he had gotten from Cleveland after just a few days. "And doing it for something that's bigger than yourself. So, that's a vibe you get there when you play here as an opposing team. You come out here and this is a passionate fan base and the aura about getting the job done. So I'm excited to be a part of it."

The 27-year-old has slashed .172/.324/.448 for an OPS of .773. He has five hits, two doubles, two home runs and four RBI in 29 total at-bats. Fortunately, while the general consistency hasn't come with his bat just yet, he has been able to get on base in other ways, drawing five walks.

His two home runs both came while the team was in Detroit, with his first coming in a 6-4 loss on Tuesday night and his other moon shot occurring in the win on Wednesday night.

If he is able to flash that 37-home-run power he put on display last season as the Guardians' 2026 campaign comes to a close and the American League Central race continues to heat up, the lackluster offense that has been plaguing the team all year could be balanced out.

They don't need him to hit a home run every game, but stepping up in the clutch and delivering a couple here and there may be what the Guardians need to swing a few results.

The Guardians are back on the diamond on Friday, August 14, as they play host to a rocky San Diego Padres squad. Like the Guardians, they haven't been able to string together win streaks this season.

The two sides will go toe-to-toe at 7:10 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.