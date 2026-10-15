3 Takeaways from Guardians Huge Win vs. Rays in ALCS Game 3

The Cleveland Guardians brought the ALCS back to Progressive Field looking to take a lead in the series in front of their home crowd.

Backed by their clutch offense and another dominant outing on the mound for Gavin Williams, the Guardians were able to take down the Rays 3-2 in Game 3 to put themselves a game ahead of Tampa Bay in the series.

It was a solid all-around team effort to take down the fiery Rays, as it seemed like all areas of their team contributed in some way to secure a big win.

These are the type of games that are necessary wins in a seven-game series, especially when the score was as close as it was. Cleveland would have loved to win a close Game 2, but this time, the momentum was on the side of the Guardians.

Here are three takeaways from Cleveland’s huge win in Game 3 versus Tampa Bay:

Cleveland’s bottom-of-the-order batters showed up in Game 3

Through the first two games of the ALCS, it seemed like most of Cleveland’s production came from the top of their batting order. However, it was a different story this time around, as all three batters seven through nine came up with big hits.

Petey Halpin has been a fantastic plug-and-play for the Guardians in the playoffs after Angel Martinez struggled at the plate. His massive fifth inning home run helped put the Guardians in front and ultimately sealed the deal in their timely win.

Patrick Bailey continues to produce in this Guardians lineup, and it’s safe to say he’ll continue to be their lead catcher behind the plate. His energy matches the rest of Cleveland’s players, which is what this team rallies behind in times like these.

Gavin Williams had another exquisite pitching performance in the postseason

There’s one thing that can be said about Gavin Williams; he’s an absolute monster on the mound and has likely already cemented himself as Cleveland’s unanimous ace in their rotation.

Williams threw five innings in the win, recording nine strikeouts while only giving up two hits and two runs on 70 total pitches. It was another impressive day for Williams, and the hopes are that if needed, he’ll be available to pitch again in this series if it goes to a full seven game series.

The most important thing about Williams’ day was that he didn’t have to pitch any later than he did. Even though he gave up Tampa Bay’s two runs, that came on one play. He could have easily continued, as he always boasts about his readiness and determination to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

Guardians’ bullpen came to play in a big way

There is major credit due for Cleveland’s bullpen in their Game 3 win, as after Williams was pulled for Daniel Espino, the Guardians bullpen would only give up one hit the entire rest of the game.

Each of their relievers recorded strikeouts as well, minus Hunter Gaddis. Either way, this team has relied heavily on their bullpen to get them out of tough situations, and they’ve come through and delivered when called upon.

Per usual, Cade Smith came in to close out the win for Cleveland in the eighth inning, and was lights out. There’s nothing better than having an All-Star caliber closer ready to go at any point late in the game to help get the job done.