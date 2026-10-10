Gavin Williams’ First MLB Relief Outing Shows Why Cleveland Isn’t Going Anywhere

12 strikeouts in six innings of work.

That's how effective Cleveland Guardians starter Gavin Williams has been in the 2026 MLB postseason.

But on Thursday, Oct. 8, Williams got a taste of action out of the bullpen in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, throwing in the ninth inning to relieve a taxed Cade Smith. Fortunately, the Guardians already had the game well in hand, leading 9-5. Williams just had to hold the White Sox to three runs or less.

He would do his job, allowing just one hit while striking out one batter.

"I was just getting up to throw my normal pen, and then they called down and they're like, 'Get hot,'" he said when asked how he was told he was entering in the ninth. "Didn't think it was going to be that quick, but that's how it went."

"I was just getting up to throw my normal pen, and then they called down and they're like, 'Get hot.'"#Guardians Gavin Williams on when he found out he was coming in to pitch in Game 4#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/qfPtY2P2DB — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 9, 2026

Williams now trails just starter Parker Messick for the most amount of innings pitched by a Guardians arm in the postseason this year. Such a mark will change, though, on Saturday.

Just a day after appearing on the mound for the second time this postseason, Williams will get the nod as Cleveland's starter for Game 5 of the ALDS.

"After the game last night, I was walking by [Stephen Vogt's] office and I told him I was ready to go," Williams said. "Whatever to help the team win, that's what I'm gonna do."

Gavin Williams will start for the Guardians in Game 5. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 9, 2026

He and Messick are the only two starters for the Guardians to get the nod twice in the series, with Daniel Espino being the only arm to split them up. He opened Game 3.

The Test For Williams

Messick pitched two starts this series for the Guardians; however, he did so with multiple days of rest in between.

While Williams could have been in that same boat, he's being thrust back onto the bump with just a single day between appearances. Going from the ninth inning in Game 4, he will take the rock to open Game 5.

That's not an easy task, but Williams has reassured everyone, not just Vogt, that he is ready for it.

"Been in the training room all morning, just figuring it out," he said when asked about how his body feels coming out of Thursday's win. "But it's just a normal day, really. I throw a pen on those days, and everybody knows it. So there's nothing different.

"Just being able to fill the mound in the game-like situation is even better at that point."

What stands out the most about Cleveland's willingness to pitch so many of their high-profile, go-to arms multiple times in the same series is the trust that the coaching staff has in them. Instead of trying to utilize more of the depth the team has to offer, players like Messick and Williams are being trusted to deliver, even if their arms have been used an awful lot already.

And the best part is they are welcoming it, understanding that they are needed in these moments with the season on the line.

"Gavin wants the ball," Vogt said. "We want him to have the ball, and it's his game."

"Gavin wants the ball. We want him to have the ball, and it's his game"#Guardians Stephen Vogt on Gavin Williams getting the start in Game 5 and how he hopes Game 4's appearance "acts as a higher intensity bullpen"#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/8gWCJOCwEj — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 9, 2026

This type of mentality has the chance to be the difference-maker for the Guardians, especially as they enter a potential ALCS run as the underdogs. Leaning into camaraderie and trust is going to go a long way, especially if the play can come alongside it.

The only hope now is that the decision to run Williams out there in back-to-back games for the first time in his big league career doesn't come back to bite them in Game 5, with Williams expected to at least get the Guardians through four to six frames.

Williams will toss out the first pitch at 8:00 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.