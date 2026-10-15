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2 Quick Ways the Guardians Can Bounce Back at Home in Game 3 of ALCS

The Guardians are set to take on the Rays in Game 3 back at Progressive Field on Thursday; here's how they can get the job done.
Dominic Pagura|
Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after delivering a pitch during the second inning against the Chicago White Socks in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after delivering a pitch during the second inning against the Chicago White Socks in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are ready to return home to defend Progressive Field in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After dropping Game 2 to the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Cleveland is looking to bounce back in a game that was flexed from an early evening time slot to an early afternoon game.

It’s going to take contributions from everyone to take a series lead in Game 3, especially from their top pitcher Gavin Williams. He was spectacular in his last outing in Game 5 of the ALDS and is looking to build on that here again today.

This Guardians offense has to come alive, whether that be through their everlasting ‘guards' ball’ or by hitting the ball all around the park. This team will lean on the veteran experience of superstar Jose Ramirez, as well as their young contributors such as Chase DeLauter.

Game 3 will be dictated by the services of Gavin Williams

If there’s one thing for certain for the Guardians, it’s that Williams will do anything and everything he can on the mound to limit Tampa Bay’s lethal offense. Whether he has to strike out ten or more batters to keep the Rays off the bases or pitch six innings, he can get the job done.

When it comes to Williams pitching during day games versus pitching in night games, he is exceptionally better when pitching during the day. Williams’ ERA during night games is 4.82, compared to his 2.42 ERA during day games.

In Williams’ career pitching against the Rays, he’s appeared in five starts, throwing 30 innings with a 1.80 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He’s also throwing 29 strikeouts in those five appearances, which he’ll look to add onto today.

Cleveland’s offense has to come alive at home

The Guardians were on a tear since Game 3 of the ALDS versus the White Sox but fell flat in Game 2 against the Rays on the road. While they had six total hits in Tuesday’s game, the production came from their typical contributors. 

If the Guardians want to really make it tough on the Rays moving forward, they’d like to see some production out of players like Brayan Rocchio, who’s been unreliable during the postseason.

It was smart of the Guardians to go back to Patrick Bailey at catcher, especially since he’s been on fire during their playoff run. Whether it's behind the plate or batting, Cleveland knows Bailey can be counted on.

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Dominic Pagura
DOMINIC PAGURA

Dominic Pagura is from Medina, Ohio and a graduate from Kent State University.

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