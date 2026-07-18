Guardians Receiving Promising Updates on José Ramírez's Injury Recovery

José Ramírez is getting closer and closer to returning to the field.

Ahead of the Cleveland Guardians' three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from Progressive Field, manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer was progressing well after suffering a broken left hamate, resulting in surgery that placed him on the injured list.

So far, his rehabilitation period has faced no hurdles.

“He's going to drive a lot of this just because he knows himself. He's been working hard,” Vogt said. “We're not 100 percent sure he'll need to go out. He’s going to know what he needs when he feels like he's ready to go play."

Ramírez has rarely missed time throughout his career, consistently battling through injuries to stay available for his team. This time, though, with the Guardians preparing for a postseason push as the 2026 campaign approaches it's conclusion, the coaching staff wants to play things safe.

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Daniel Schneemann (10) celebrates his two-run home run with third baseman José Ramírez (11) in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Hosey is progressing really well,” Vogt said. “His swings are feeling better and better each day.”

On Friday, July 17, Ramírez was seen running through fielding drills, picking up ground balls and throwing them across the diamond. He also practiced turning double plays, with little-to-no issues seemingly present.

His stitches from surgery were removed just a few weeks back at the end of June, with him getting more comfortable with a bat and ball in hand ever since.

"We are just monitoring where he is at," Vogt said. "He is older, he knows his body. You kind of just lean on him. We had great conversations with him yesterday about how he feels and where he is at..."

"Good news on both of them."



From earlier today, a lot of info from Stephen Vogt regarding Angel Martínez and José Ramírez's next steps on their roads to return.



WATCH:#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/ekcN7POT4Q — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 18, 2026

Vogt went on to explain that while Angel Martinez, who was also injured in the same game Ramírez was, will be headed on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Columbus, Ramírez may not have to. He is going to drive the boat and inform the coaching staff of what he wants to do.

"He is going to drive a lot of this," he explained. "He knows himself. He has been working hard."

While Ramírez has been out, the squad has been able to hold down the fort, with the American League Central standings remaining tight. Currently, the Guardians are 0.5 games back from the Chicago White Sox, sitting second with a mark of 51-46.

For now, the focus is on grabbing a few games from the Pirates, who will be in town from Saturday through Sunday.