3 Takeaways From the Cleveland Guardians’ Win Over the Detroit Tigers Friday Night

Following a tough home series against the New York Yankees, the Cleveland Guardians took down the Detroit Tigers to end a four-game losing streak.

On Friday, June 12, the Guardians played host to the Tigers from Progressive Field, downing them 3-2 in close-knit fashion. With starting pitcher Tanner Bibee given the nod, he looked the part of Cleveland's Ace, posting an eight-strikeout performance.

While it's always tough to try and snap a losing skid, the Guardians banded together to pitch well and get the bats flowing to kick off a must-win divisional series.

May 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Rhys Hoskins (8) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

1. Tanner Bibee Had a Good Night

Just a few weeks ago, the angry mob was calling for Bibee to be gone.

He was struggling, giving up home runs left and right and pretty much putting games out of reach before they even began. One outing in particular that stands out was against the Washington Nationals at home, where he gave up seven hits, seven earned runs and five home runs across just three innings.

After that game, his ERA shot up to a lofty 4.57.

Fortunately, he turned a new leaf recently, dominating both the Texas Rangers and Tigers in his last two starts.

On Friday, he pitched through seven innings, posting two hits, two walks and two earned runs allowed, all while striking out eight along the way. The only two knocks given up were both homers over 400 feet.

Tanner Bibee's final line against the Tigers:



91 Pitches

7 IP

2 H ( 2 HR)

2 ER

2 BB

8 SO



A great showing from the #Guardians' Ace. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 13, 2026

His start singlehandedly helped guide the team to a relatively comfortable win to open the series.

Cleveland's starting rotation is better, much better, when Bibee is thriving. After all, he is considered the team's ace.

2. Patrick Bailey is Growing at the Plate

When the Guardians' front office traded for Patrick Bailey, it was somewhat understood that he wasn't brought in for hitting. His job was to elevate the pitching staff and be a gun-them-down arm behind home plate.

May 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) celebrates with catcher Patrick Bailey (16) after the Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Friday night, he put together another nice showing at the plate, though, showing signs of growth in that area.

He went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI and walk, contributing in a number of different ways.

When the Guardians were searching for a bit of early momentum, he was the one to put the team on the board first, sending a low fastball in a seven-pitch at-bat into left field to score Rhys Hoskins, giving them a 1-0 edge.

Patrick Bailey will score Rhys Hoskins on a single to left-center field!



1-0 #Guardians lead. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 12, 2026

He was eventually scored by Brayan Rocchio on a triple.

And with his play behind the plate still holding tremendous value, if that bat can continue to come around, he may be the long-term catcher the organization has been searching for.

3. Steven Kwan Snaps Out of a Funk

Going 0-for-7 with a walk in his two appearances against the New York Yankees earlier in the week, the Guardians' former leadoff batter was continuing to slip.

Fortunately, there was a bit of a bounce-back performance from him on Friday night.

He went 2-for-4 from the plate, with an RBI. His biggest moment came in the bottom of the sixth, where, with Angel Martinez at second, he smacked his second hit of the game into the right-center field gap and sent him in to score. The Guardians would go up 3-1.

Since May 24, he has taken steps in the right direction, with his batting average sitting over .300 and just a single strikeout to his name.

Since May 24, #Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has turned a corner:



14 H

1 2B

2 RBI

1 SB

3 BB

1 SO



He has a slashing line of roughly .311/.346/.310/ during this time frame. Today, he has two knocks against the Tigers. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 13, 2026

If he can keep this pace going, Cleveland is going to be in way better hands than they were just a few weeks ago with Kwan's play.