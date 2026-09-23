5 Players the Cleveland Guardians Need to Step Up to Finish 2026 Strong

The Cleveland Guardians are on the cusp of not only making the wild card round of the MLB playoffs, but possibly even a division title if they can finish with more wins than the Chicago White Sox.

With six total games left in the regular season, every game is a must win. These two final series are very important to dictate where Cleveland will end up when the season is all said and done. They’ll need their entire lineup as prepared as possible, specifically a few key players.

The Guardians are in prime position to take advantage of a far less competitive and a much more wide-open American League. However, they still need a handful of their players to really step up to finish the season on a high note.

Here are the players that have to produce over these next six games to close out the season strong.

Jose Ramirez

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no doubt that Jose Ramirez is the Guardians top star, even with his nagging injury that’s forced him to miss an extended period of time this season. Either way, the goal was to let Ramirez rehab from his injury and rest so he can be healthy for the end of the season and postseason.

Now, Ramirez has a supporting cast of hitters helping to contribute to their scoring while also getting others on base. He actually has guys he can rely on to not only advance him as a runner, but to get him home to run up the scoreboard.

Ramirez went from batting .272 in August with 22 hits, 13 RBIs, and 14 runs to batting .200 in September with 14 hits, three RBIs, and seven runs. This just isn’t the time of the season to let those numbers drop off.

There’s no sense in overworking Ramirez before the playoffs especially when other players have been stepping up to give him support. Either way, he’ll need to use these next six games to step up and show he’s ready for October baseball.

Patrick Bailey

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) walks on the field in the first inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was acquired way back in May of this season to help with the Guardians’ struggles behind the plate both defensively and offensively.

The Guardians haven’t needed much out of their catchers with the rest of the team helping out, but they’ll never say no to extended coverage from Bailey. He’s continued his excellent defense behind the plate, but his offense needs to heat up.

Bailey is batting .244 in September with ten hits, four RBIs, and four runs, which is promising. He needs that to continue as he splits time with Hedges as their starting catcher.

Petey Halpin

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Petey Halpin (0) scores in the fourth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halpin has been playing great baseball since he took on a more prominent role in Cleveland’s outfield. His recent breakout play has likely rewarded him with regular time in their starting lineup.

August was much better for Halpin than September, but in the last seven days, Halpin is batting .250 with three hits, three RBIs, and three runs. That’s what the Guardians need out of Halpin, especially if he’s going to split time with others in the outfield.

David Fry

Sep 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fry was recalled in August from Columbus after an injury in the starting lineup and has been featured plenty as of late in their lineup or pinch hitting.

He’s taken advantage of his playing time, tallying five hits, four RBIs, and five runs in September, which seems like the typical month of every season when Fry breaks out.

The Guardians will need that to be true over the next week with Fry in their lineup rotation and for him to unlock that late season magic.

Angel Genao

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Angel Genao (17) warms up before the game between the Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Genao was a breath of fresh air when he got the call up to the Guardians over the summer and has produced from the moment he debuted.

August was electric for Genao, but not so much September. His month batting average of .149 needs to improve even though he’s recorded seven hits, three RBIs, and six runs.

He’s been playing much better as a pinch hitter lately, which is acceptable. If Genao wants to see starting time at second base in October, he needs to step up over these next six games to be relied on.