Petey Halpin Just Gave the Guardians Another Young Star to Believe In

The Cleveland Guardians have had a number of young players make their mark this season, proving that the future is when it comes to tomorrow’s next stars in Cleveland.

Whether it’s their former first overall pick Travis Bazzana making his presence known in his first season or Brayan Rocchio’s surge into potential stardom, this team is in good hands looking ahead.

Keeping the focus on the current state of the Guardians, one player has been a surprise standout in his second season in Cleveland, that being outfielder Petey Halpin.

Halpin has been consistent throughout the 2026 MLB season, showing up when the team needs him most to make plays both offensively and defensively. His services will be much needed from here on out and could be in line for regular playing time in general.

Here’s how Halpin has shown he can be another young star for Guardians fans to believe in.

Halpin’s stats don’t speak for his clutch hitting and overall production recently in Cleveland

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Petey Halpin (0) hits a single during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since July, Halpin has been contributing more and more for the Guardians. While his monthly batting average has dropped from a .273 to a .200, he’s been better than the stats show.

His consistent hitting and clutch moments make him a valuable young player for the Guardians, especially as an outfielder, which has been a position Cleveland’s struggled with over the years.

It’s likely that with time, Halpin will play even better with more regular at bats. His massive home run against the White Sox just a few days ago was by far the highlight of his young career.

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Petey Halpin (0) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last seven days, Halpin is batting .250 with an OPS of .875, which is typically what your average All-Star batter would be producing. Add in his .625 slugging percentage and put the Halpin tape on, and it’s clear he is currently and will continue to be an asset to the Guardians.

Halpin’s four total home runs on the season could surely be a higher number if he played more often, but that number is likely to increase if he’s given matchups against right-handed pitchers.

What’s most promising is that Halpin isn’t the only young Guardians player making their names known this season. Add in the likes of Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter, Angel Genao, and Angel Martinez, and this future core of Guardians will be a threat for years to come.

Only time will tell as to how far this Guardians team can go, especially with the 2026 MLB playoffs looming. If Halpin is in the lineup, watch out for him especially in the later innings to make a big play, whether that’s with his bat or his glove in the outfield.