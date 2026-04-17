Alfonsin Rosario is Blasting Home Runs in Double-A and Building His Long-Term Value

Alfonsin Rosario has been producing quality at-bats to begin the 2026 campaign.

And if he keeps this level of play up, there's a chance he finishes the season as a member of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

On Tuesday, April 14, Rosario left the yard for the fourth time this year, helping lead the Double-A Akron Rubberducks to an 8-7 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He finished the game going 1-for-3 from the plate with a home run and a walk drawn, scoring two runs in the process.

The right-handed hitter's home run came on the first pitch of his at-bat in the top of the seventh inning, belting the ball deep into left field.

For an organization like the Cleveland Guardians that has always seemed to lack right-handed bats, especially ones with power and that play in the outfield, his eventual presence would drastically help the team at the big league level. However, the 21-year-old is still roughly three years out from potentially appearing at Progressive Field.

But, that doesn't mean that he isn't someone to keep a keen eye on.

His 2026 Numbers... And a Deeper Look

Rosario's 6'2", 200-pound frame allows him to get ahold of the ball and send it deep with plenty of power behind his swing. He's currently posting a staggering .600 slugging percentage through the first nine games and 35 at-bats of the season.

His total slashing line sees a mark of .229/.308/.600 for a total OPS of .908. He has eight hits, five of which have gone for extra bases.

While he hasn't been able to flash it much just yet, primarily because instead of getting out of the box quickly, he's just trotting around the bases for a home run, Rosario's actually a pretty fast and athletic player. He can stretch a blooped hit into the outfield from a single to a double, and steal a base if need be.

He currently has just one stolen base on the year, but in seasons past, that part of his game has been dangerous for opposing teams.

Across 82 games in Lake County in 2025, he stole 12 bases and was caught just one time. For a player who was on first base 94 times, that's roughly 12.7% of the time he was able to swipe a bag.

He hasn't been able to translate that bag-swipping ability to Double-A fully just yet, but in due time, he will likely return back to that form.

In all likelihood, Rosario has a long way to go before he earns a big league call-up, but for Cleveland to have a power-hitting right-handed bat continuing to grow and improve season by season, it's hard not to think about what the future can look like.