Continued Progress in Triple-A Puts Kahlil Watson on the Cusp of the Big Leagues

If it weren't for such excellent play by the big league outfield, Kahlil Watson would probably be playing at Progressive Field right now.

To begin the 2026 minor league season, Watson has been putting the front office on notice for what he has to offer. The 23-year-old, as of Thursday, April 16, is slashing a strong .246/.403/.526 for an OPS of .929.

Just a day ago, Watson left the yard in the bottom of the seventh inning, smashing the ball 416 feet with an exit velocity of 107.6 mph. He also went 3-for-3 with a walk drawn as well, contributing three runs and two RBI.

And with how well he's playing right now, there's a chance he ends up being one of Cleveland's next call-ups if things go awry up at the major league level.

His Quick Start to 2026

It didn't just begin in the minor league campaign.

But rather in the 2026 Spring Training window.

Across eight games played and 14 at-bats, Watson took advantage of the limited opportunities he was given. He slashed an eye-popping .429/.500/.714 for an OPS of 1.214, with two doubles and one triple. Not only was he hitting with power, but he was showing off speed on the base paths.

He was also being composed at the plate, waiting for pitches he liked and keeping a keen eye. Before being assigned to minor league camp, he drew two walks to five strikeouts.

Off of that small display in Spring Training alone, many were hoping to see him in the big leagues.

But instead, the Guardians' front office wanted to develop him a bit more in Triple-A Columbus, especially with how crowded the current major league outfield is right now.

After settling in with the Clippers, he has just continued to put himself on the map. Whether it's his general contact, home run power or stolen base abilities, he's looking sharper and sharper by the game. He looks a lot less jumpy than he has in years past, too, which has always been a big concern with his game.

He is currently sitting with 14 hits, two doubles, one triple and four home runs, all while flying on the base paths and stealing four bags.

The Rest of the Group

It may just be something in the air, but Columbus' outfielders are all looking really good to begin the new season.

Alongside Watson, Petey Halpin, Nolan Jones and Stuart Fairchild are all contributing at a high level right now. Halpin has 15 hits in 16 games, stealing three bases while in the process, and Jones and Fairchild have the highest batting averages of the bunch. Jones currently sports a .250 and Fairchild is at .328.

If the Guardians are ever put in a dire situation where they are in need of a player to come up and fill a void due to injury, Watson will certainly be in the conversation to make his big league debut.

And if his eventual nod doesn't come until the September call-ups, he'll at least be even more settled in by that point.