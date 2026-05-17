Angel Martinez's Emergence Has Been Critical For the Guardians' Early-Season Success

Angel Martínez leads the Cleveland Guardians in home runs.

Suppose someone had said that before the start of the 2026 MLB regular season, many would've called that person crazy. But as of Sunday, May 17, Martínez's mark of eight deep shots leads the next two closest on the roster, José Ramirez and Chase DeLauter, by two.

He's been legit, both at the plate and in the field. No matter the side of the plate that he's on, as well, he's provided the Guardians with consistency.

"Angel's put himself in a great position, off to a great start," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said about Martinez's growth this season. "Just his growth has been tremendous, so it's like I tell the guys all the time, you guys make the lineup. You know, and he's making it really hard to keep him out of it right now."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on how Angel Martinez has brought comfort to the outfield with his recent play:



"Angel's put himself in a great position, off to a great start. Just his growth has been tremendous, so it's like I tell the guys all the time, you guys make the… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 17, 2026

Against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, he bashed a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning, surging the Guardians forward to a 7-4 victory. He finished the night with a 2-for-4 time from the plate, scoring three runs along the way and contributing two RBI.

“That was such a huge swing of the bat,” Vogt said when reminiscing on the two-run shot. “Angel just continues to develop. We have to keep pushing him. We have to keep pushing him to get better and better.”

This season, his slashing line has jumped to .266/.313/.496 for an OPS worth .809. He has the third most amount of hits on the team with 37, trailing just DeLauter and Ramírez.

While it would be nice to see him draw a few more walks, getting on base with knocks and swinging with power is making up for his 6-32 walk-to-strikeout mark.

"...We've seen Angel struggle with chase at times. But when he does keep that pitcher in the zone, man, is he dynamic and hits the ball hard," Vogt said earlier in the week.

May 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Angel Martinez (1) scores in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The jump Martínez has made from last season to this season has come following an offseason of growth. Not only was he working incredibly hard to get better on the field, but he was taking time to learn from the guys around him and study their games in the offseason.

His connection with Ramírez, who is a sure-fire Hall of Famer once he retires, has seemed to only grow game by game. The two are consistently talking to one another in the dugout, with advice being dished out.

They are also positioned next to one another in the clubhouse.

"For me, it's definitely good having Hosey, having Hoskins here," Martinez said last week. "I've been able to see how Hosey stays so focused, like to get where he is at right now. And for me, that's a big takeaway, seeing him every day. Hoskins talked to me a lot, 'You're good, you're good, stay how you are, stay how you are.'

"Having those two guys here and being able to see what they do and how they stay calm, that's really good."

As the 2026 season rolls on, if Martínez can maintain this pace, the conversation surrounding who will eventually take the torch from Ramírez may finally have its answer.

Martínez's next chance to jump back on the diamond and continue the momentum he has established will be on Sunday, when the Guardians and Reds meet in a series finale contest at 1:40 p.m. EST.