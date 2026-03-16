How Angel Martinez Is Quietly Making Strong Case To Make Cleveland Guardians’ Roster

Spring Training is beginning to wrap up, as we are ten days away from Opening Day in MLB.

With the World Baseball Classic underway, many teams have given players lower on their rosters a chance to prove themselves.

Angel Martinez had a large impact on last year’s Guardians team, and he is not letting them go without him in 2026.

MAKING HIS CASE

May 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) and outfielder Angel Martinez (1) walk onto the field in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Angel Martinez had had one heck of a Spring Training so far. MLB.com featured him as the one Guardians player who has made a positive impression on the team so far this Spring. He is hitting .357 with a 1.205 OPS with two home runs, six doubles, two RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base in 28 at-bats. He has primarily played left and center field, but the Guardians have also played him at infield positions, too.

One of the main competitors for the roster spot in question is prospect George Valera. Valera has also had a great Spring, batting .292 with a home run and four RBI. Valera is also one of the club’s top prospects who saw some Major League time at the end of last season. Now, Valera is out for a few days with a mild calf strain, helping give Martinez his chance to show the club what he is all about.

Valera has a history of injuries throughout his young career, so maybe taking it easy with him is the smart play. That would allow a spot for Angel Martinez to open up in the outfield.

The largest reason why the Guardians should favor Martinez to make the roster is his ability to switch-hit. All winter long, the Guardians were looking for a right-handed bat. Martinez is that against lefty pitching. Not only that, but he has seemingly improved from the left side of the plate, hitting five of his six doubles this spring from that side. For reference, Martinez hit .197 last year from the left side.

Improving his bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate is huge for the Guardians. It allows them to have a right-handed bat against lefties, and it allows Vogt to stick with his guy if the opposition makes a pitching change late in the game. Martinez has the ability to flip sides of the plate and find success as well.

The last and most important aspect of this is his flexibility. He has played primarily outfield this Spring, but he has had reps at the MLB level at shortstop, third base, and second base. With Jose Ramirez getting injured and uncertainty swirling around Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio this season, having that extra utility guy to plug and play is something all of the best MLB teams have at their disposal.

WHY HE SHOULD MAKE IT

Aug 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

No, Angel Martinez did not have an amazing year last year. Yes, the Guardians want to call up their young prospects. Do not forget, Martinez is still only 24 years old. That is plenty of time for him to continue to develop and then hit his prime years.

George Valera, Stuart Fairchild, Gabriel Arias, Nolan Jones, and Brayan Rocchio are all pieces of this Guardians team, and there is no reason why Angel Martinez should not be a part of this year’s team. He brings way too much to the table, and he has shown you that he worked all offseason to make improvements in his weak spots.

If Martinez can hit effectively from both sides of the plate, it will be really hard for Stephen Vogt to keep Martinez off this team, especially with the injuries beginning to rack up to Ramirez and Valera.