Austin Peterson Given First Chance To Show What He's Got, Called Up For MLB Debut

Throughout the entire 2026 campaign, the Cleveland Guardians' front office has routinely given youngsters chances to make their MLB Debuts.

And on Friday, Sept. 4, yet another will get a shot at The Show.

With the Guardians designating right-handed reliever Carlos Hernández for assignment and moving right-handed reliever Colin Holderman, the organization called up rookie prospect righty Austin Peterson to make his debut in the big leagues.

The 26-year-old, soon to be 27-year-old, has rapidly climbed the minor league system, initially joining the organization in the 2022 MLB Draft. He received promotions in each campaign, now continuing that trend into the current season.

While he may not be a Top 30-ranked prospect in the Guardians' pipeline, he is still a talented youngster that has a chance to immediately contribute to a team attempting to make the postseason.

He joins the squad having posted a 33-26 overall record, 3.58 ERA and 1.174 WHIP across four years of minor league ball.

In 2026, he recorded a mark of 4.53 in the ERA department with 102 total strikeouts.

The promotion of Peterson comes as no surprise, as he was a dark-horse to get an early-season promotion. After all, just last November, the front office protected him from the Rule 5 Draft, having known that he would likely draw interest from teams across the league.

He doesn't stand out statistically, especially this season, but his massive frame of 6-foot-6 and six-pitch arsenal makes him an intriguing arm.

He features a four-seamer, sinker, cutter, slider, changeup and curveball.

With the starting rotation already set, anchored by recently acquired left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, Peterson will more than likely come out of the bullpen. His ability to keep batters on their toes with such a deep mix may see him in a middle/longer relief role.

Cleveland is currently chasing the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the Central standings, while a spot in the Wild Card remains open as well.

Testing out a player like Peterson now shows that the front office believes he has something left in the tank that can benefit the big league roster, rather than simply giving them an arm to eat up innings if things get out of hand this weekend.

The Guardians are set to open up the series at 3:15 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 4, before following up the opener with the second game at 7:15 p.m. EST later that night. Then, Saturday and Sunday will flash the final two showings.

At some point, Peterson will get a chance to throw his first pitch at the highest level of the game.