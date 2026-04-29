3 Cleveland Guardians Prospects That Should Debut After Travis Bazzana

The Cleveland Guardians have officially opened the "Travis Bazzana" chapter in the book of 2026.

On Tuesday, April 28, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft made his big league debut in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. He ended up drawing two walks while going 0-2 from the plate, but also made some good stops defensively and was reliable.

And now, after Bazzana's debut has come and gone, the question is yet again asked: "Who is next in line to make their major league debut?"

Here are three Guardians prospects that are most likely to get the call in the near future:

Kahlil Watson - Outfielder

It is hard to argue there is anyone more deserving than outfielder Kahlil Watson right now in Triple-A.

The freshly 23-year-old has been quietly grinding his way through the minor league system across the last six seasons, ever since being picked up by the Miami Marlins back in the 2021 campaign.

Since joining Cleveland, though, the organization's coaches have been able to unlock a new side of him at the plate, as he has flashed tremendous power with just a 5'9", 176-pound frame. Last season, across stops in Double-A and Triple-A, Watson posted a strong .250 batting average and .467 slugging percentage, all while mashing 20 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs.

Being able to find an outfielder that is not only athletic, but also shifty and powerful, is hard.

If players like George Valera begin to falter and sputter in the big leagues, Watson could end up getting the nod in the middle of the 2026 campaign. If they don't, holding onto their role, Watson still could end up becoming a September call-up ahead of a late-season push.

Daniel Espino - Pitcher

One of Cleveland's most exciting and intriguing prospects in recent years, Daniel Espino, has finally begun to put his injury concerns behind him.

The former first-round draft pick back in 2019 has undergone plenty of surgeries and rehabilitation stints over the past couple of campaigns, before finally returning to the mound last season.

And fortunately, he stayed healthy throughout the offseason.

Now, to begin 2026, his velocity and control are starting to return to a strong spot, with him posting a 3.52 ERA across nine starts in Columbus. His control is especially obvious, as he has walked just four batters and struck out 10.

If he can keep his velocity high and start to play more regularly instead of his current schedule of every three days, he may end up getting the nod to be a depth arm in Cleveland's major league bullpen.

Austin Peterson - Pitcher

Austin Peterson is more likely to make the jump than any of the guys on this list, especially if a player like Slade Cecconi doesn't end up getting his feet back underneath himself.

A ninth-round selection in the 2022 MLB draft, a class that included current big-league starter Parker Messick, Peterson has made quick work of the minor leagues.

He has a career record of 28-18, with an ERA of 3.34 and 1.118 WHIP.

He isn't going to strike out every single batter, but his composure on the mound and control of the baseball are what make him so impactful. He rarely allows hard hits, and only averages eight hits and two walks given up per nine innings.

To begin 2026, he has only pitched in three innings due to injury, striking out four and allowing just three batters on base.

If Cecconi continues to struggle, Peterson could get a shot to take the fourth spot in Cleveland's rotation at the mid-way point in the campaign. It could be considered premature, but across each stop, he has shown that he has what it takes to be reliable on any given night.