Breaking Down the Guardians' Catching Depth After the 2026 Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline with a plethora of talent at the catcher position.

From the majors to the minors, there were players who had crowded the system, making moves necessary to put the organization in a position to maximize overall development.

On Saturday, August 1, the front office traded catcher Bo Naylor to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for reliever Craig Yoho. Just a few days later, right before the deadline was set to hit, the Guardians made another move. This time, they landed a right-handed outfielder in Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels, giving up prospect catcher Jacob Cozart.

While each of these moves strengthened the major league roster and put them in a better position to compete for an American League Central crown, it did shake things up.

Here is what Cleveland's catching situation looks like from top to bottom:

Majors: Austin Hedges, Patrick Bailey

The Guardians have two of the best defensive catchers in baseball spending time behind home plate at Progressive Field.

Acquiring Patrick Bailey earlier in the season, trading away top pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson and a competitive balance pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in the process, the Guardians added a two-time Golden Glove award winner next to Hedges.

With Naylor being moved on from, the front office showed the entire organization that they value defensive capabilities and leadership of a pitching staff ahead of all else at the position.

David Fry, who was recently sent down to Triple-A, will likely return to the big leagues before the postseason, but for now, the coaching staff will rely on just two players to get the job done.

Triple-A: Cooper Ingle, David Fry, Kody Huff, Dom Nunez

The Guardians have a lot of talent in Triple-A, but not enough room in the lineup to get them each consistent time.

Fortunately, on August 6, the front office did place Nunez on the development list, giving the others a bigger chance to play, but it is still crowded.

Cooper Ingle remains one of the most notable names of the group, being ranked as one of the organization's top prospects. He received his first major league opportunity in June after dominating against Triple-A pitching. He has since returned, but has kept up his hot streak.

Fry's versatility always gives the Guardians an additional dose of insurance, while Kody Huff has begun to embody that type of role as well. He has flexed time at third base and first base this season in Columbus.

Double-A: Bennett Thompson

Following Cozart's departure, Thompson has a clearer path to establishing himself as the organization's primary catching prospect in Akron.

The 23-year-old has been remarkable this season, slashing .292/.443/.481 for an OPS of .924 this season across time in High-A and Double-A. He has totaled 12 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs, all while drawing 68 walks.

If he keeps this up, he should eventually make the jump to Triple-A in 2027.

Logun Clark will get a chance to back-up Thompson, but he is further behind on the development track. This season, he is batting just .169 across 89 at-bats.

High-A: Tyler Howard, Cannon Peebles

In the lower levels, there is plenty of depth at the catcher position for the front office to explore.

Tyler Howard was promoted to Lake County back at the end of June, while Cannon Peebles joined him just before the trade deadline on July 27. Both have made great strides this season, with Peebles posting a near .400 on-base percentage with eight home runs.

Single-A: Reiner Herrera, Victor Izturis, Pedro Dalmagro

Single-A is where the system gets interesting.

Of the bunch, Reiner Herrera's profile is the most interesting, earning two Arizona Complex Player of the Week honors before being promoted at the end of June. He posted a 1.208 OPS with seven doubles and 11 home runs across 35 games.

Pedro Dalmagro, on the other hand, has hit .227 with three home runs and a .673 OPS this season.

Like Dalmagro, Victor Izturis has a lot of room to continue growing, owning a .184 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBI across 103 at-bats.

Fortunately, with each being so young, there is still plenty of time to iron out the kinks and get to a solid position to continue climbing the minor league ladder.