Guardians Beat Themselves Again As Offense Goes Silent, Concerning Trend Lingers

The Cleveland Guardians have got to put an end to these dry spells from the offense.

For the 16th time in the 2026 MLB regular season, the Guardians were shut out, this time, coming against the Boston Red Sox.

Fortunately, even with a loss, the Guardians' magic number to clinch the American League Central was cut down to four, with the Chicago White Sox losing to the Kansas City Royals.

Game over. Wow! The #Guardians get some much-needed HELP from the Kansas City Royals, who just defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4.



Cleveland stays all alone in first place atop the AL Central Division.



The Magic Number to clinch a third-straight division title is down to 4. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) September 24, 2026

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the Guardians and Red Sox sides went toe-to-toe from Fenway Park, with the Guardians falling 1-0 in a low-scoring affair. Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray controlled the game really well to start, as he would pitch through six innings while allowing just four hits and one walk.

After he exited, the bullpen gave up one measly knock and two walks, but like Gray, didn't allow much on the base paths.

The most difficult part to swallow about Wednesday's game was the start Foster Griffin gave the team.

He had been lackluster to say the least through his first few starts in the navy blue and red, and although he did give up a whopping 10 hits, he got himself out of a jam numerous times. Allowing just one run across six innings, he gave the offense every avenue to get hot and try and take a lead.

“I felt like I was really making good pitches," Griffin said. "I felt like it was a little bit of glimpse of that Baltimore outing, where just every hit ball batted and felt like it was finding grass. I didn't feel like I gave up… maybe of the 10 hits, maybe 2 or 3 were hit hard. A lot of 60, 70 mile an hour exit velo.

"So you know, I just kind of kept having faith in myself and my stuff. I felt like my stuff was good, so I knew eventually I'd be able to get some guys out.”

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since becoming a member of the Guardians in early August at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, Griffin owns a 5.19 ERA and a 1.615 WHIP, all while striking out 42 batters.

As long as this form can be carried into the postseason instead of his early Cleveland starts, he will draw just enough confidence to remain on a long leash come October.

"Foster, that's as good as we've seen him since he's been with us," Vogt said.

The offense was led by Steven Kwan, who finished the game with two hits. His season batting average has grown to .281, with his OPS climbing to .720.

For a player whom many wrote off just a few months ago, his turnaround has been critical to the Guardians regaining control of the AL Central.

Outside of Kwan Wednesday night, no other Guardian got on base more than once.

Patrick Bailey, Petey Halpin and Brayan Rocchio each recorded a hit, but none were for extra bases or resulted in a legitimate scoring opportunity for Cleveland.

Looking to finish the series on a high note, the Guardians return to Fenway Park on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:45 p.m. EST for the series finale.

“…We know we control our own destiny still," Vogt concluded. "So, I like where we are. We've got four games left, and we have a chance to get in. That's all you can ask for.”