Guardians Retake No. 1 Spot in American League Central As Youngsters Continue Thriving

The same question has come up a few different times this season: Why is Petey Halpin on the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster?

And while the simple answer is that he's an electric base-runner and a consistent defender, it hasn't been enough to eradicate the criticism that has come the Guardians' way.

However, he silenced the critics in style on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

In a must-win outing against the Chicago White Sox from Progressive Field, speedster Halpin came up big for the Guardians. With the two sides knotted up at three in the bottom of the sixth frame, Halpin stepped to the plate and blasted a three-run home run to put the Guardians ahead.

“Petey has brought us energy since Day 1. I mean, he is turning into a leader for this team," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Guys look to him. They gravitate towards him. He's ready for the moment. His playing time has been sporadic throughout the year, but he has been a big boost for us.

"That was a really cool moment for him."

“Petey has brought us energy since day 1”



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Stephen Vogt on Petey Halpin’s big homer today vs the White Sox#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/BJh6Gy4JX2 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 16, 2026

Heading into Wednesday's outing, Halpin had a measly wRC+ against left-handed pitchers of -62 across 41 plate appearances.

He spoke to such issues at the plate, saying that the continued grind he puts in led to him being able to capitalize on the moment and leave the yard in such a crucial spot for the team.

"It takes a lot of work the day-to-day, and you know, behind the scenes when you're not playing every day, and feeding off the guys, trying to do whatever I can to like stay ready," Halpin said. "I am constantly putting myself in uncomfortable situations when I am not playing..."

As Vogt mentioned, Halpin has become a prominent face in the locker room, and with a work ethic like that, it's not hard to understand why.

While Halpin stole the show, it was also a well-rounded team effort by the Guardians.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick worked his way through six innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs, all while striking out eight batters. His three runs given up came off a three-run homer in the fifth frame, but he shook it off and kept working.

When he exited, Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski and Cade Smith all locked down the mound, keeping the White Sox's offense at bay.

"It was basically a playoff game, and it felt like a playoff game," Messick said. "... you could feel that adrenaline."

"It was basically a playoff game, and felt like a playoff game"



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Parker Messick on pitching in today's big game atmospehere#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/ESQ2TyCPTZ — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 16, 2026

The win gives the Guardians sole control of the top spot in the American League Central, and with just a few games to go in the regular season, such a victory was incredibly important.

Now, the Guardians have to take this momentum into a weekend series against the Athletics and try to keep the ball rolling.

They'll have an off day before hitting the diamond on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:10 p.m. EST.

"We've got a job to do for nine more games," Vogt said.