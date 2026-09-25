The Guardians Have Clinched a Playoff Berth, But There Is Still Work to Be Done

The Guardians will have another October to remember for the third straight year, but their regular-season work isn't finished yet. Plenty is still riding on the Guardians' final series as they hunt for their third straight AL Central title.

Cleveland clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night after a nail-biting 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Angel Martinez drove in the lone run with a home run in the top of the second inning.

The staff also delivered a pitching gem, with Joey Cantillo pitching five scoreless innings and allowing only one hit. Hunter Gaddis and Erik Sabrowski both pitched one inning of shutout work before Cade Smith collected his 41st save of the season as the Guardians claimed their playoff-clinching shutout.

Cleveland's magic number to clinch the Central is three, meaning any combination of Guardians wins and Chicago losses that totals three will give the Guardians the division.

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martinez (1) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They could claim the Central without winning another game; however, they likely need to win a few games to secure the division.

The AL Central race is not just for bragging rights. If the Guardians win, they'll get a first-round bye and start their playoff run at home in the ALDS. The bye would also set up the Guardians for a more ideal pitching matchup in the ALDS. The last time the Guardians made the ALDS was in 2024, when they beat the Detroit Tigers before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Cleveland's best arms would be fresh and available come game one of the ALDS. Gavin Williams and Parker Messick would both get significant rest if Cleveland doesn't have to play in the Wild Card. That would let them bring in a third arm for game three and still have Williams or Messick available for later games in the series if needed.

The Guardians continue their three-series road trip Friday night when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Royals in the final series of the regular season. The stakes in the series could not be any higher.

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Guardians lose the division and are forced into a Wild Card series, Williams and Messick would be on short rest and would face significant strain for the remainder of the playoff run.

Cleveland and Kansas City have played three series against each other, and the teams are even at five wins apiece. The Guardians took the first series of the year 2-1 but have since lost two straight series against the Royals. Cleveland controls their own destiny in playoff seeding.

The Guardians' closest competition, the Chicago White Sox, face the 57-102 Colorado Rockies in a home series. The White Sox have not played the Rockies this year.