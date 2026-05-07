Cade Smith’s Dominant Outing vs. Royals Helps Change His 2026 Narrative

Cade Smith seems back to himself.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Cleveland Guardians were clashing with the Kansas City Royals for the third outing of a three-game set, trailing in the series, 2-0. Following a one-run deficit early, Cleveland was able to rally back using its "Guards Ball" style of play, stringing together runs in gritty ways.

They were able to push themselves ahead, 3-1, entering the final inning of play. The Guardians' coaching staff then turned to closer Cade Smith, who has had a rocky 2026 campaign.

Fortunately, any previous concern about his composure and control on the mound was immediately silenced as he produced one of his best performances of the season. He struck out the first batter he faced, Salvador Perez, in just three pitches, tossing his four-seamer, sweeper and splitter to send Perez packing.

Following the veteran catcher being sent down, Smith did allow a single to Vinnie Pasquantino, but responded on the very next batter.

Opening up the at-bat against Kyle Isbel with a ball in the dirt, the 26-year-old threw a heater right down the middle of the zone, before punching a splitter down in the dirt. Both of which got Isbel to bite, bringing the count to 1-2.

Smith then expanded the zone, trying to get Isbel to jump at a pitch, throwing to the outside. Fortunately for Isbel, he didn't go.

However, on the very next pitch, the talented closer threw a 97 mph four-seamer right on the edge of the bottom of the zone. Isbel kept the bat on his shoulder, with a called strike-three putting two outs on the board.

Needing just one more to keep a clean outing and strand Pasquantino at first, Smith went back to his heat for three of the next four pitches, sending down Isaac Collins to close out the game.

That time, he didn't dance around, but rather pitched Collins straight, with two of the four being in the strike zone and the other two being just barely low. Either way, it was enough to strike him out and get three K's in the inning.

Seeing Smith go out on the mound and look like himself was a sigh of relief for Cleveland.

In six of his 16 appearances on the mound in late-game situations, Smith has given up a run. In all but four of his total nods on the mound, he had given up a hit, too. While Wednesday's knock didn't end up hurting the Guardians, at times in the past, it had.

But over the past few weeks, the stoic late-game hero for the Guardians has been working on becoming a more reliable arm.

"Cade is a little erratic," Vogt said back in April. "It's not the pinpoint command and control that we're used to seeing from Cade. His stuff is still moving forward really well. The fastball is still one of the best pitches in baseball. Just the command and the control right now are a little bit off. He's aware of it. We're aware of it. And he's working every day to get it back."

That acknowledgement that things weren't right goes a long way, and obviously, has paid off for Smith.

His season numbers are still a little bit higher than where Cleveland would like them to be, at least ERA -wise, at a mark of 3.31. Smith's recent play has shown that he is trending in the right direction.

"He's done his job," Vogt said earlier this season. "It may not be 3-up, 3-down and super clean, but he's still finishing games for us, and that's all we ask him to do."