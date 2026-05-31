Chris Antonetti Gives Updates on Patrick Bailey Trade and Peyton Pallette DFA

The Cleveland Guardians currently sit first in the American League Central, posting a 34-36 record through the first 60 games of the campaign.

Before the series finale of the home series against the Boston Red Sox, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti gave an update on where the organization is currently at. He provided insight into José Ramírez's slow start to the campaign, how Cade Smith's recent play has been a huge boost to the bullpen and much more.

However, out of all his talking points, the major talking points centered around Peyton Pallette, who was recently designated for assignment, and the decision to make a trade for two-time Golden Glove catcher Patrick Bailey.

Peyton Pallette is Still Somewhat in Limbo

On Sunday, May 24, the Guardians designated Pallette for assignment, just months after picking him up in the MLB Rule 5 Draft. For a team that's currently contending for a top spot in the American League, he wasn't really fitting their timeline.

Pallette wasn't playing badly, not by any means, but being so young and unpolished meant the team had to be extra careful when playing him.

Antonetti elaborated on how Rule 5 draft picks get put in difficult positions sometimes.

"Yeah, it's hard, especially on a contending team, with a reliever in particular, you know, we, we have to rely on every guy out there to be able to get outs in important parts of the game, and I think with, with any Rule 5 guy, that's a challenge to do because typically they don't have a lot of experience in major leagues. They're not pitching regularly, so they have to find a way to contribute to a bullpen on a contending team.

"That can be a really hard thing to ask of them and in Peyton's case, we were really excited about some of the outings we were able to see and the things he was able to do, but ultimately not having flexibility with that roster spot and us needing to bring other guys up to cover innings just put too much pressure on the offensive end."

Antonetti went on to say that Pallette has cleared waivers and has been offered back to the Chicago White Sox. More updates are expected in the next 24-48 hours on where he will end up.

The Trade For Patrick Bailey

This move, initially, seemed questionable. Not just because the team was bringing in an inconsistent offensive player like Bailey, but because they were also moving on from a 2026 first-round pick and a highly-touted pitching prospect.

Since joining the club, though, the two-time Golden Glove award winner has shown that his ability to be impactful behind home plate is valuable.

"He's transitioned to the organization really well," Antonetti said. "His first priority was getting to know our pitching staff and understanding what makes them successful, and then how he can, when he's behind the plate, support them and get the most out of them. That transition's gone well, and he's started to build relationships with our hitting and positional coaches to continue to make strides offensively. We're excited to have him, and he's hitting really well."

Across 27 at-bats, he currently has four hits, two doubles and one home run, good enough for four RBI. Defensively, he has also helped guide some of the team's younger pitchers, all while framing the ball really well and overturning calls with ABS challenges.

Bo Naylor is Making Strides

In the move for Bailey, then-starter Bo Naylor was thrust to the wayside.

Now, in Triple-A Columbus, the organization is hoping that time to reset and regroup will allow him to become a better player on both sides of the ball.

"It was a really productive few weeks for Bo in Arizona... Both our coaches and Bo felt like they made some progress with his swing and some things with his approach...I think the early returns are good, obviously we won't know for quite a while, and it will continue to be a process," said Antonetti. "But I think Bo is in Columbus with a great mindset, he's putting in a ton of work, and hopefully, the adjustments he's made will continue to translate."

The Guardians will continue to monitor Naylor as they try to decide the next steps forward, especially with Bailey playing well in the big leagues and Cooper Ingle, who is also down in Triple-A, tearing it up at the plate.