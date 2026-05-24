Guardians Recall Logan Allen, Designate Reliever Peyton Pallette For Assignment

After a rocky showing during the 2025 campaign, the Cleveland Guardians decided to send left-handed pitcher Logan Allen to the minor leagues to begin the season.

But after Rule 5 Draft pick Peyton Pallette struggled over the past few months, Cleveland’s front office decided to give Allen another opportunity.

Peyton Pallette has been designated for assignment and Logan Allen has been recalled.



The #Guardians are shaking up the bullpen a bit. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 24, 2026

On Sunday, May 24, the Guardians front office designated Pallette for assignment, freeing up room to recall Allen to the big-league roster. The move was made just hours before the Guardians were set to finish a series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The two sides will meet at 1:35 p.m. EST, coming off a 3-0 win in favor of the Phillies the night before.

Columbus Clippers Logan Allen (26) throws a pitch during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's Chance to Make an Immediate Impact

Across the last three seasons, Allen had been a staple in the Guardians' starting rotation. He started in 74 outings, tossing to a 4.48 ERA and 1.445 WHIP, posting 379.1 innings under his belt.

He wasn't always the most consistent, which is partially the reason why he began the campaign with the squad in Triple-A Columbus, but being so young, he still has high upside. The 27-year-old will turn 28 in September.

Allen joining the big league roster gives them a fresh arm and some extra flexibility for the pitching staff. He can give them some starts if needed, and also come in the game as a reliever and eat up innings.

Over the last few weeks, the starting rotation has had to endure many long-winded outings, especially with the bullpen being heavily taxed along the way.

Allen gives the coaching staff a body that hasn't been tested too much so far this season. He is barely averaging over five innings pitched across eight starts with the Clippers.

Worst case, they cut ties with Allen down the road when a more highly-touted prospect is ready to make the jump to the majors. Best case, he revitalizes his career and the Guardians get another solid arm in the pitching room.

Pallette's Future Now in Question

The 25-year-old had high upside when he joined the roster this past offseason.

But he never quite found a groove out of the bullpen for the Guardians.

Across 20.2 innings pitched this season, he recorded a 1-2 overall record and an ERA of 5.23. He struck out 22 batters, but he was allowing far too much traffic on the base paths. Unfortunately, the coaching staff wasn't able to figure out an appropriate role for him either.

He would come in for Cleveland during mop-up duty or in games that were already decided, which never really put him in a position to grow as a pitcher.

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Peyton Pallette (41) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Yes, for young players like him, those are opportunities where you have to go out and prove yourself, but it just didn’t work out.

With Pallette being a Rule 5 pick, the Guardians were forced to keep him on the active roster for the whole season or place him on waivers. Now, if he is claimed, the new club will have to do the same thing. If he is not, he will be offered back to the Chicago White Sox, his former team. If they decline, the Guardians could decide to place him in the minors and keep him in the organization.

Due to him being so young and maybe just needing a bit of polishing, Cleveland would likely be happy finding a spot for him in the organization.