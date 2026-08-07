Cleveland Guardians Face True Make or Break Series Against Chicago White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox begin a series in Cleveland that can shake up the American Central Division. The White Sox come into the three-game series with a three game lead ahead of the Guardians.

Right in the thick of things are the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers all within three and a half games of the division-leading White Sox. Both teams are entering the series on three game losing streaks after getting swept by their respective opponents.

The Guardians are 6-13 since the all-star break. They are 0-3 since making a flurry of trades at the trade deadline. This series is important for them to stay afloat in the division. The White Sox lead the season series 4-3. Below is a preview of the pivotal three game series:

Game 1, Friday, August 7, 2026, 7:40 PM: Parker Messick (L 8-6 2.57 ERA) vs. Noah Schultz (L 3-8 5.82 ERA). Messick has been very effective against White Sox hitters, holding them to a .188 average with a .193 ERA this season. Schultz has not pitched against the Guardians. Outfield Jo Adell is the only Guardian to have hit against Schultz and is 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

Game 2, Saturday, August 8, 2026, 7:15 PM: Gavin Williams (R 11-6 3.56 ERA) vs. Anthony Kay (L 8-5 4.01 ERA). Williams comes into the weekend as one of the hottest pitchers in all of baseball striking 10+ batters in five straight starts. His last start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks was his best one yet going 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts, one hit and no runs. The start was cut short by a weather delay. The Guardians have hit .174 against Kay this season.

Game 3, Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2:10 PM: Joey Cantillo (L 8-7 3.87 ERA) vs. Davis Martin (R 9-6 4.13 ERA). Guardians players have hit .426 off of Martin, including home runs from Austin Hedges and Nathaniel Lowe. Stephen Kwan is 5 for 11 versus Martin. Cantillo started off sharp in his last start against the New York Mets, but then a costly error with two outs was made and the flood gates opened. Cantillo has a career 2.70 ERA against the White Sox.

The Guardians can do as much as tying the White Sox for the division lead if they sweep this weekend series. They can also fall all the way down to a season low six games of the division lead by getting swept. The Guardians have a new and exciting lineup and the pitching matchups should favor them this weekend.