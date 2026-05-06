Cleveland Guardians Finally Reveal Why This Prospect Hasn't Played in Weeks

The Cleveland Guardians have been very quiet in recent weeks on the status of a specific prospect.

From Friday, April 24, through Tuesday, May 5, Guardians utility prospect CJ Kayfus had been inactive from his Triple-A club, the Columbus Clippers. He wasn't on any official reports indicating he was injured, dealing with a personal matter or being potentially moved in a deal.

However, in the late evening hours on May 5, it was announced that Kayfus was being put on the Guardians' 7-day injured list due to right flank soreness. The decision to place Kayfus on the injured list comes as a surprise, especially considering how late it is if the injury was truly suffered weeks ago.

Kayfus had been down in Columbus for only seven games following his demotion from the big league roster. During his limited time on the diamond, he slashed .310/.400/.379 for an OPS of .779 with the Clippers.

The hope is that when he returns, he will be right back to full health and be able to make his case yet again to be a part of the organization's future at the highest level of the game.

The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System has announced the following moves for today:



Place OF CJ Kayfus on the 7-day IL in Columbus (R flank soreness).



Transfer INF Juan Benjamin from Columbus to Akron.



Transfer RHP Sean Matson from Akron to Lake County.



Place RHP… — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) May 5, 2026

The Rest of the Report

Alongside the decision to move Kayfus to the injured list, the front office made a couple of more changes across the farm system.

Infield prospect Juan Benjamin was demoted from Columbus to the Double-A Akron Rubberducks following a strugglesome month. Across 52 plate appearances, he has slashed .170/.250/.298 for an OPS of .548 with eight hits and two home runs. He was pretty inconsistent with his eye, too, walking just five times to 16 strikeouts.

Dropping down a level to Akron may allow him to regain his confidence and comfort at the plate.

The Guardians also slotted right-handed pitcher Sean Matson from Akron to High-A Lake County after a tough time.

The former ninth-round selection back in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Matson, isn't in any sort of rush, which is the positive here. It's not like his clock is ticking, and if anything, is just beginning.

His time in Akron wasn't necessarily bad, but it wasn't productive. Across four innings pitched, he posted a 2.08 ERA, but allowed four hits and three walks to just three strikeouts. He will benefit by working on the technical side of his game more in-depth down at a lower level, especially considering he only has one season of professional ball under his belt.

The final moves the front office made were placing right-handed pitcher Wes Burton on the 7-day injured list due to right elbow soreness, and placing outfielder Guy Lipscomb on the Development List in Akron.

Out of all the moves the Guardians made, finally getting an answer for what was wrong with Kayfus is the most notable, signaling that he is on the road to recovery and ready to suit back up in due time.