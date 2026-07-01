Cooper Ingle Plays Unfortunate Hand in Guardians Loss Tuesday, Makes Critical Error

Mistakes are going to happen. Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately, that is just a part of life no one can escape.

However, when they happen in the public eye, it can be pretty embarrassing and cause quite a stir.

And Cleveland Guardians prospect Cooper Ingle knows exactly what that feels like.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Guardians played host to the Texas Rangers for the second outing of a three-game set. Following a loss on Monday night, Tuesday's battle seemed to be fairly competitive, with the two sides going back and forth nearly all game long.

With the game level, 2-2, in the seventh inning, Rangers Alejandro Osuna smacked a routine fly ball into left field. Ingle, who was positioned in left, tracked the ball nicely, saw it land in his glove, tightened his grip and safely transitioned the ball to his other hand, recording the second out of the frame.

What happened next, though, would be a game-altering moment.

Ingle, who was just called up from Triple-A to make his Major League Debut back on Friday, June 26, turned and tossed the ball into the ground, thinking that his catch secured the final out of the inning. The umpires immediately ruled the ball dead, with an error being attributed to Ingle and the runner on second, Ezequiel Duran, being given home plate.

Duran's run would give the Rangers a 3-2 edge, which would later balloon to 4-2, which would be the final scoreline.

Following the lapse in focus, Ingle walked back to his spot in left field, looking down the entire way.

"Honestly, when I threw the ball out, I heard a bunch of yelling," Ingle said postgame. "It happens sometimes, but I just have to learn from it and not make the same mistake.”

When the contest came to a close and another loss was tacked onto Cleveland's record, manager Stephen Vogt was asked about Ingle's mistake.

"It was a mistake," he said. "I don't have a reason for why it happened, but it just did."

It's hard to be too frustrated with the 24-year-old rookie, after all, he was playing in just his fourth major league outing, something players work their entire careers for. The pressure, nerves and general excitement can be overwhelming, giving a stark reminder that the game of baseball is unforgiving with lapses like that, though.

Fortunately, Cleveland's clubhouse has been known to rally around its teammates, especially when incidents like this have the chance to really hinder a player's confidence.

"Honestly, feel terrible, so a pretty embarrassing feeling. But having a group of guys behind you the whole time definitely helps," Ingle said.

#Guardians prospect Cooper Ingle talked deeper about his blunder on Tuesday:



“Honestly, feel terrible, so a pretty embarrassing feeling. But having a group of guys behind you the whole time definitely helps.



“Tough situation. Went over and apologized to Bibee. If that didn’t… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 1, 2026

He went on to share that he felt bad for starter Tanner Bibee, who had pitched a great game.

"Tough situation. Went over and apologized to Bibee," he said. "If that didn’t happen, he might be able to go further into the game and save the bullpen a bit… he had my back and so did the other guys in the dugout.”

Bibee would end up pitching through seven innings, allowing just five hits, three runs, two earned runs and one home run. He finished with two strikeouts.

While Cleveland will certainly want to flush this one and move on, the Guardians don't have much time to breathe. They'll be right back on the diamond on Wednesday, July 1, at 1:10 p.m. EST for the series finale against the Rangers at Progressive Field.