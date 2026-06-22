Guardians Prospect Cooper Ingle Discusses Offensive Surge, Defensive Versatility

The Cleveland Guardians’ No. 3 prospect Cooper Ingle is playing some of the best baseball of his professional career, positioning himself as a potential major league option for Cleveland in the near future.

The 24-year-old catcher has been one of the most productive hitters in the Clippers lineup in 2026, batting .292 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and a .987 OPS through his first 49 games at Triple-A Columbus.

His recent hot streak was highlighted by a monster performance in a game last week when he went 4-for-4 with three home runs and a double.

“I think I’m seeing the ball really well right now,” Ingle said.

Ingle credits his recent success to sticking with the same routine and game plan each day, allowing the production to take care of itself.

“It’s fun to see a little bit of that success,” Ingle said.

Ingle's value extends beyond his bat. Although catcher remains his primary position, he has also spent time in left field this season, a move that increases his versatility and creates more opportunities to stay in the lineup.

With fellow catchers Bo Naylor and Kody Huff also seeing time behind the plate for Columbus, Ingle has embraced the opportunity to contribute elsewhere defensively and said he prefers it to serving as the designated hitter.

“Left field can help you keep your brain activated and locked in at all moments,” Ingle said. “I think I’m athletic enough to be out there and play it and not just be able to catch.”

The position is not entirely unfamiliar. Ingle logged outfield innings during his collegiate career at Clemson, making the transition smoother than it might be for a traditional catcher.

“Ultimately the big difference is it’s a lot more running,” Ingle said, noting the strength staff has him doing a lot more sprint work.

Whenever the call to Cleveland comes, Ingle believes his competitive mindset is what he can offer most at the major league level.

“You’re going to get the ultimate competitor,” he said. “All I want to do is win. Just be able to put together good at-bats and make it hard on pitchers at the big league level.”

Defensively, Ingle is also eager for the opportunity to learn from the catchers currently with the Guardians. He said he looks forward to learning what makes them tick, studying their arsenals and continuing to grow his understanding of the position at baseball's highest level.