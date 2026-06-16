Guardians Prospect Cooper Ingle Is Playing His Way Into Major League Consideration

The Cleveland Guardians may not be baseball's best team, but they still sit towards the top of the American League Central standings.

However, if they want to maintain such a strong start to the year, the front office will have to continue to push the envelope. Whether it is adding bodies to the roster through the open market, or continuing to push prospects up the minor league ladder, constant growth is exactly what the team has to be pushing for.

Fortunately, if the Guardians aren't willing to go out and make moves externally, they do have a player down in Triple-A Columbus who can play a big role with the major league roster.

Cooper Ingle's Stellar Start to 2026

While he hasn't yet appeared in a major league game, Ingle has been productive enough in Columbus to suggest he'd be right at home in the big leagues.

Across 45 games and 194 plate appearances, the 24-year-old catcher has posted a .286/.423/.513 slashing line for an OPS worth .936. With 44 hits, six doubles, one triple and nine home runs, he has shown the ability to consistently produce at the plate. Not only is his bat flowing, but he has also been drawing walks with a clip of 37 walks to 44 strikeouts.

There is obviously a big difference from minor league to major league play, but he would have the highest OPS of anyone playing at the highest level for the Guardians.

His uptick in bat speed and general approach to spreading his hits out, smacking the ball into each nook and cranny of the outfield, has made him a dynamic player offensively. He isn't one- dimensional, something that will help him out in the majors.

"...There's some big upticks in bat speed," Ingle said in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch. "Also, just approach-wise, like being able to slug across the whole field has opened up a lot of things for me."

Across the last

Right now, Cleveland doesn't necessarily need a catcher, considering they already have Patrick Bailey, Austin Hedges and David Fry, but Ingle's flexibility defensively makes him a unique call-up.

He has spent time as a designated hitter and outfielder, both areas that the Guardians could need a boost in power at.

And while his focus remains stuck on performing at the current level he is playing at, it is hard to imagine that Ingle doesn't realize he is in line to receive the nod soon.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it," Ingle said. "At the end of the day, it's a business, and the only thing I can control is how hard I play, the preparation that I do every single day and just locking into my own career and pouring my energy into the guys that I have here in Columbus with me. I think it's more important than all of that."

Ingle and the Clippers are back in action on Tuesday, June 16, against the New York Yankees' Triple-A Affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.