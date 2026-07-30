One Unexpected Guardians Trade Could Change Everything at the Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians could be active at the trade deadline this year, which is quickly approaching and time is running out.

If the Guardians want to increase their chances of winning the American League Central Division for a second straight season, they will need to fend off the red-hot Chicago White Sox.

Not only that, but they may need to make a trade or two to ensure their team is ready for any challenge they face in their pursuit of a championship. One player could be worth giving up in order to bolster an important area of this team.

Cleveland could be able to trade away one of their starting pitchers, that being Tanner Bibee, along with a prospect or two in order to acquire another starting pitcher to fill in for Bibee’s struggles on the mound this season.

Here’s why trading Bibee at the deadline could ultimately help improve their starting pitching to take back the central division heading into the playoffs.

Bibee’s struggles have hindered Guardians’ ability to silence opposing offenses

Jul 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) stands on the infield in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point early this season, the talk around the Guardians was how important Bibee is to the team, as well as how their playoff hopes all rely on his health. Now, it’s more about how his services have hurt the Guardians and their playoff dreams.

They’re still very much in the hunt for the playoffs, and there’s a lot of games left to play this season, but it’s no secret that Bibee has hurt the team more than he’s helped them.

Through 22 games started this season, Bibee has a 4-11 record with a 3.89 ERA, which is amongst his lowest in his career. His 1.18 WHIP ties his rookie season, while giving up the second most home runs in their starting rotation.

Bibee has also given up the most hits on the team, thrown the second most walks, and has the lowest strikeout total of any of their five starters. The best thing going for Bibee is his age, while he can still grow into a serviceable starter, it might not be in Cleveland much longer.

Jun 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) reacts after a run scored on an error by left fielder Cooper Ingle (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Guardians can trade Bibee to a team that's struggling and looking to trade away some of their better starters, that could easily salvage their recent struggles and steer them back in the right direction.

Teams like the Angels, Mets, Athletics, and Orioles are certainly candidates that might answer the phone if Cleveland decides to reach out. Each of those teams have quality starters that would make the jump and boost this starting rotation.

For a good return, the Guardians could call the Angels about starting pitcher Jose Soriano, who’s having a great season for the team even though they are at the bottom of the American League.

A Bibee for Soriano trade straight up probably wouldn’t go through, so Cleveland might have to throw in an MLB-ready prospect to help pry him away. Los Angeles could use a third baseman or a catcher, so possibly Gabriel Arias or Bo Naylor could be included to make a trade happen.