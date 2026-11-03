Guardians Outfielder Could Be Ready to Break Out and Make a Name for Himself in 2027

The Cleveland Guardians have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball.

And while the organization has been primarily known for developing elite arms, in 2026, the major league roster sported countless talented position players that climbed through the system.

A few, including infielders Travis Bazzana and Angel Genao, ended up establishing their spots in the big leagues to conclude the year. Others, though, like CJ Kayfus and Cooper Ingle, received limited opportunities to succeed before ultimately being returned to the minors.

However, one young player made the most of the limited chances he received, even though he was eventually sent back down to Triple-A Columbus.

Now, with another offseason to continue developing his game, outfielder Kahlil Watson could be in a position to make a bigger impact with Cleveland to begin the 2027 season.

His Track To the Big Leagues in 2026

Jun 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Kahlil Watson (31) reaches for the ball on a single by Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, Watson packed a punch with a bat in hand this past season.

To begin the year in Triple-A Columbus, he made his impact known. From March 27 through June 14, a span of 56 total games, he slashed .255/.370/.491 for an OPS of .861. He had recorded 12 doubles and 12 home runs for 35 RBI, all while flashing tremendous speed on the base paths with 15 stolen bases.

He wasn't just displaying one aspect of his game and letting that do all the talking, but rather giving the Guardians a full display of what he was capable of.

When at his best, Watson can blast the ball, fly around the bases and make major league-level plays in the outfield.

Kahlil Watson has been hitting really well after getting through his first few major league games.



Man, it’s nice to see this team’s youth continue to shine. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/yZlwU8GPOn — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 4, 2026

Eventually, he got a chance to play on the grandest stage of them all, getting his first nod in mid-June. After being promoted and returned a few different times, the 23-year-old ended up getting 27 games of action and 91 plate appearances in the big leagues.

He would go on to smack six doubles and one home run, slashing .239/.264/.341 for an OPS of .605.

It is obvious that there is work to be done, but Watson certainly put himself on the front office's mind. As long as he can continue to clean up his strikeout-heavy approach and bring a bit more balance to his play at the plate, he will have a chance to return right back to Progressive Field.

But the offseason won't be straightforward for him.

A New Chapter Begins

Announced on Thursday, Oct. 22, Watson had to undergo a surgery to address a core muscle injury.

"Kahlil Watson was seen this week by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, PA to confirm the presence of a core muscle injury (sports hernia)," the press release wrote. "Following a clinical evaluation, Dr. Meyers recommended surgical intervention to address the injury. Surgery was performed Tuesday (10/20) to repair the bilateral core muscle injury. Khalil will initiate rehabilitation this week in Goodyear, AZ. The return to play timeframe in similar cases is 8-to-12 weeks."

As the report mentions, Watson will be shut down through the end of the 2026 calendar, before resuming a full workload in early 2027.

Kahlil Watson was seen this week by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, PA to confirm the presence of a core muscle injury (sports hernia). Following a clinical evaluation, Dr. Meyers recommended surgical intervention to address the injury.



Surgery was performed Tuesday… — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) October 22, 2026

But this is just another opportunity for Watson to show the Guardians that he means business.

With two minor league options still available as he heads into the 2027 season, he will have ample time to get himself healthy before getting a shot to return to the big leagues.

While he isn't favored to make a big-time jump over Chase DeLauter, Jo Adell or Steven Kwan for a long-term shot in the outfield, if he can make up some ground on speedster Petey Halpin or inconsistent power-hitter Angel Martinez, he may be able to secure the No. 4 spot in the group.

The road ahead for the Guardians is going to be interesting, especially as 2027 hangs in the balance of the players and owners, but Watson will certainly be an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on.