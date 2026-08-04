Franco Aleman Optioned To Triple-A Following Guardians Eventful Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians needed a bit of bullpen.

Heading into the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Guardians' relief pitching had been one of the squad's weakest areas, consistently slipping up in contests and falling short.

Fortunately, the front office didn't sit back and hold the false belief that such struggles would work themselves out. Instead, they acted on the issue and made trades to strengthen the squad, landing right-handed reliever Craig Yoho and left-handed starter Foster Griffin. Both are expected to play major roles for the major league squad.

In corresponding moves, though, the team had to move on from rookie left-handed reliever Will Dion, who was included in the trade for Griffin, and option rookie right-handed reliever Franco Aleman to Triple-A Columbus.

#Guardians option RHP Franco Aleman as they activate LHP Foster Griffin after yesterday’s trade. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) August 4, 2026

Dion's move makes a lot of sense, especially if the Nationals were looking to load back up on lefties after losing Griffin. He also has a lot of major league upside for a team like the Nationals, who are in somewhat of a rebuilding period.

Aleman being optioned, on the other hand, is somewhat complicated.

This will be the second time in the 2026 campaign that he has been sent down to Columbus, even after putting together quality relief innings.

Griffin joining the squad moved starting pitcher Slade Cecconi out of his spot in the starting rotation, pushing him to the bullpen. Cleveland's front office could have optioned him, but he has shown that in spurts of one to two innings, he can be a really effective arm, so they ultimately decided to keep him up at Progressive Field.

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt says that Foster Griffin will make his 1st start with the team Thursday. He also says Slade Cecconi will be moved to the bullpen #GuardsBall x @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 4, 2026

Needing to free up a roster spot, Aleman was demoted to Triple-A.

Aug 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Franco Aleman (55) reacts after a three-run home run by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he had shown that he could hang with big-league bats. Across 14.1 innings pitched and 14 total games played, the 26-year-old tossed a 3.77 ERA and 1.186 WHIP with 17 strikeouts. Outside of one hiccup, coming back on August 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he gave up three runs, he had given up just three in the previous 13 appearances.

Any rookie is going to have hiccups, but sending Aleman down after what seems to be a one-game blunder, instead of doing something with Matt Festa or Tim Herrin, is certainly head-scratching.

Both Festa and Herrin have struggled over the last few months, serving the Guardians in fewer high-leverage or serious situations more and more.

With no clear future in sight, the Guardians should have invested in the youth, especially someone like Aleman, who seems to have an incredibly high ceiling.