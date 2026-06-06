Franco Aleman’s Return to the Guardians’ Major League Roster Should Be Coming Soon

Over the next few weeks, the Cleveland Guardians are going to have to start preparing the bullpen for what they want to look like for the postseason.

Whether it is going out and making a trade for a blockbuster addition, or calling up prospects the front office believes can hang with some of the league's best, decisions are going to have to be made. Right now, the rag-tag group of arms they are deploying just isn't meshing correctly. Some of the late-game pitchers look like they are potential All-Stars, while others seem to be inning eaters.

If the Guardians truly want to secure another American League Central crown and make a push in the postseason, a few arms will have to be shifted out of the mold for others.

And one who has impressed all season long down in Triple-A Columbus is Franco Aleman, who certainly looks like he can be a critical arm when called upon.

Aleman's Major League Debut

Brought up to add a bit of right-handed heat to the bullpen, Aleman made his major league debut back in early May.

On Sunday, May 10, Aleman sported the red and navy blue for the first time on the bump. He spoke postgame, saying that he had been "ready for two days" and put that on display, tossing two scoreless innings with a strikeout in a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

While it would've been nice to see a win in his debut, he was able to get his job done and show the organization he could hang with major league hitters.

“He did not look scared,” bench coach Tony Arnerich, who was the acting manager that day, said at the time. “He looked ready, and the smile on his face when he came out was pretty cool... to finally see him get that chance and opportunity, and make the most of it and pitch really well, that's good for him and for us."

Unfortunately, with a depleted bullpen and a lack of available arms, Aleman's time in the big leagues would come to an abrupt end a few days later. Even though he did his job and looked efficient, Cleveland needed to add other arms to the mix to eat innings and be more available.

His Return to Triple-A

And while for many, they'd waver under the heartbreak of being sent back down to a place he fought years to get out of, the 25-year-old didn't let himself lose his heart.

Across six games and seven innings pitched since being sent down, Aleman has allowed just four hits, one earned run and two walks, striking out eight batters.

In total, across 21 games this season, Aleman has allowed a measly .139 batting average against with just 10 total hits and seven walks. He has also struck out 27 batters.

Cleveland #Guardians 25yr old RHP relief prospect Franco Aleman picked up retired all six Toledo batters he faced tonight picking up the save for Columbus.



Line - 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO



(23 Pitches 17 Strikes)



Season:



- 17.0(IP) 3H 0ER 5BB 25SO 0.00 ERA#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Zohc69WsNi — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 31, 2026

His season ERA is at a remarkably low 0.47, while his WHIP is in a similar boat at 0.684. Not only is he not allowing hitters to make impactful contact with the ball, leading to runs being scored, but he isn't allowing them to do anything, period. He is averaging less than a batter on base per inning.

If he can keep this up, Cleveland's hand is going to be forced to return him to the highest level of the game, where, with a newfound drive to prove himself, he may just be even better.

A Need For Efficiency

The Guardians need to find a mix of arms that makes sense for everyday opportunities.

Right now, they have a few really strong ones, including closer Cade Smith, who was just recently named American League Reliever of the Month, but they also have arms that don't seem to fit in the picture. There are some pitchers that only get thrown into the game when the contest seems over, marking a lack of confidence in their impact.

Aleman could fill one of those spots, giving Cleveland another trustworthy pitcher who can either hold down a lead or keep the team in the game when trailing.

"Obviously we've been running hot in our bullpen in the middle of this 13 game stretch. So we needed some we needed some innings... really excited to have Cody here."#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Codi Heuer's call up. Says he believes Franco Aleman "...will be back to help… https://t.co/dGWInJtxYR pic.twitter.com/sEjFzfY0gE — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) May 13, 2026

Fortunately, it seems that the front office and coaching staff recognize that Aleman is important for the major league staff's long-term success. When he was sent back down, manager Stephen Vogt said that he expected Aleman to rejoin them at some point in the future.

The Guardians are in action the rest of the weekend in Texas for a series against the Rangers. They'll then return home to take on the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers for a six-game homestand.

If Aleman is on the docket for a return to Progressive Field, next week could end up being the perfect time to put him back in the fold.