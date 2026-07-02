Fry and Hedges' Veteran Leadership Unlocks Success for the Guardians

On Wednesday, July 1, the Cleveland Guardians took down the Texas Rangers, 9-4.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, you'd probably expect to see the likes of José Ramírez or Kyle Manzardo helping lead the team offensively in such a high scoring affair. However, that wouldn't be the case.

With Ramírez sidelined by injury and Manzardo still trying to find his power stroke, the team has had to look elsewhere for offensive production. The front office has turned to rookies Travis Bazzana, Kahlil Watson and Cooper Ingle in search of a spark, while leaning on veterans Austin Hedges and David Fry to help carry the lineup through rough stretches.

In Wednesday's win, it was a combination of that narrative, with both Hedges and Fry leaving the yard and Watson going 2-for-4 from the plate.

From the older guys to the younger ones, Cleveland's clubhouse is bought into the idea that everyone has to step up. There isn't a one-size fits all approach, or a guy that everyone expects to carry the team. Each time they step out on the diamond, they play for each other.

Fry, who has spent much of the last two campaigns filling in where needed, has been one of the Guardians' most impactful position players. This season, he has played first and third base, right and left field, slotted in as a designated hitter and even served time behind the dish as a catcher.

For a young team, seeing that type of flexibility and willingness to step up where needed is important.

“It’s fun to watch a guy like David that can just be like, ‘Give me a role, throw me in there,'" Hedges said on Wednesday night. "It’s inspiring for a lot of the young guys on our team to be a yes man, like, ‘Yes, I’m ready for any situation,’ because that’s what he does.”

Seeing a veteran be willing to do whatever is needed has bled into the rest of the squad, with players like Ingle and Watson, who were never true outfielders, spending time in the open grass. They have hit bumps from time to time, but have shown that they are willing to learn and grow in the position.

And while Fry is a perfect example of growth on the fielding side of the game, Hedges is the same but for offensive strides.

Batting a career mark of .189 across 12 seasons of major league action, the 33-year-old has never been known to succeed at the plate. He knows it, the team knows it and so does the rest of the league.

But throughout his entire career, he has worked and worked and worked to get better.

Smacking a two-run shot late in Wednesday's game, Hedges bumped his season batting average up to .270, which is currently a career-best.

“It’s not been easy, and [my hitting] has not been pretty for about a decade, but there is nothing I’ve worked harder at in my entire life," he said.

Providing immense value to any organization behind the plate, being able to add even more value to his game by being solid offensively has been huge for him. Instead of just being a one-trick pony, Hedges, known as "Hog" in the clubhouse, has brought a more dynamic feel to Clevleand's lineup. He isn't just a sure-fire out anymore.

Across 44 games, he currently owns a .270/.331/.383 slashing line for an OPS of .714. He is now up to seven doubles and two home runs on the year, contributing 12 RBI. Not striking out terribly often, Hedges also has 10 walks to 21 strikeouts.

Like Fry, Hedges' willingness to grow and continue to be involved is exactly what the Guardians need when building up a young roster.

And as long as the team can continue to string together a few wins while they await the return of some of the team's injured stars, Cleveland's path towards an American League Central title will remain intact.