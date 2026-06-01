Defensive Versatility Keeps David Fry in the Cleveland Guardians Lineup

I'll be the first to say it.

I don't quite understand the hate towards Cleveland Guardians utility David Fry.

Since joining the organization back in 2022, working his way to the major league roster in 2023, Fry has become a vital piece in the team's starting lineup. And even in outings where Cleveland's coaching staff turns to other bats and arms to begin a game, most of the time, Fry eventually ends up making an appearance.

May 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry (6) runs to first after hitting a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A multi-tool, just like super utility Daniel Schneemann, Fry has made it hard for the team to leave him off the lineup card. To begin the 2026 season, he has appeared in 37 outings and recorded 95 at-bats, slashing a nice .259/.368/.407 for an OPS of .776.

He's smacked 21 hits, three doubles and three home runs, drawing 14 walks to 28 strikeouts along the way. Those numbers don't blow you away, but it's how Cleveland uses him that makes him valuable, especially in a pinch.

He has played right and left field, first and third base, catcher and designated hitter this season. While most of his time has been spent in the outfield, being able to flex to positions like first and catcher provides value that not many in the league can match.

On Sunday, he was able to show how he can impact the game both in the field and at the plate.

"Yeah, Fry has had some outstanding at-bats for us," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said after Sunday's outing against the Boston Red Sox. "I mean, you know, from top to bottom, he was locked in, obviously got it going for us early and just couldn't be happier with David today."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on David Fry's outstanding day at the plate on Sunday:



"Yeah, Fry has had some outstanding at-bats for us. I mean, you know, from top to bottom, he was locked in, obviously got it going for us early and just couldn't be happier with David."



Fry… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 1, 2026

Playing in left field for just the third time this season, Fry yet again put up a perfect showing in the field. He is now up to a grand total of 93 putouts and four assists with no errors across five different positions.

At the plate, although the Guardians fell to the Red Sox, he went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and a run scored. He ended up drawing a walk as well.

Offensively, he may struggle from time to time, but outings like Sunday reinforce that Cleveland has made a smart decision by keeping him around. With Steven Kwan on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List and Angel Martínez banged up this past weekend, having Fry's versatility in the field was a sigh of relief for the coaching staff.

At 30 years old, Fry also brings one of the limited veteran presences to the locker room. Not many players on the current roster have legitimate big-league experience, especially in the back half of campaigns. Fry has both.

Having him on the roster is going to be incredibly valuable by the time October rolls around, especially as players like Chase DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo and Travis Bazzana try to get more seasoning.

Fry will look to keep his momentum going from Sunday as the Guardians prepare to take on the New York Yankees from the Bronx on Tuesday, June 2. In what is expected to be a highly competitive series, the two sides will kick things off at 7:05 p.m. EST.