Is Stephen Vogt Holding Back the Cleveland Guardians?

Despite being a two-time reining AL Manager of the Year, Stephen Vogt's lack of sticking to an everyday lineup may be catching up to him. We learned very quickly about Vogt's matchup-based style as soon as he took over for Terry Francona.

Some fans were bothered by it right away. Others were willing to give it time due to the back-to-back division titles, but it has finally come to a point where all Cleveland fans are universally annoyed with Vogt.

The amount of different lineups that he has created year-in, and year-out is just absolutely ridiculous. It's as if he is managing the roster rather than the actual lineup.

2024 - 142 different lineups in 161 games

2025 - 150 different lineups in 162 games

2026 - 106 different lineups in 125 games (so far)

In total, that makes 398 different lineups across just 448 regular-season games in Vogt's managerial career so far.

Sitting at just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot entering the new week, it's essentially now or never for the Guardians to make a playoff push. But due to the amount of different lineups, it makes it extremely hard on the players to get into a good groove.

The pinch-hitting is another thing because Vogt just loves the matchup-based game even though it does not always work. Rhys Hoskins has been a perfect example of it as of late.

In 2024 it was David Fry, Tyler Freeman, Will Brennan, Jhonkensy Noel, Daniel Schneeman, Kyle Manzardo, and Ramon Laureano constantly inter-changing with the lineup.

It was having 12 different players bat second, with the continuation of matchup-based lineups in 2025.

While 2026 is the re-alignment of the lineup including the pillars like Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, and Chase DeLauter. You can even throw Travis Bazzana in there who you will see bat anywhere between 2-7 in the lineup.

The benefit of the doubt that you can give to Vogt is that he hasn't exactly have the best hitters to deal with, especially with the Ramirez injury earlier in 2026. But you should still be expecting some more consistency out of a third-year manager at this point.

With all the offensive numbers continuing to get worse as each season moves on with Vogt, it may be time to think about some changes depending on how this season ends.

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