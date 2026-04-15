George Valera Saves 2026 Season Debut With RBI Double Against Cardinals

The Cleveland Guardians took their time awaiting the return of outfielder George Valera.

And finally, on Tuesday, April 14, he was able to suit back up and sport the navy blue and red on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Guardians weren't able to end up winning the game, due in part to late-game struggles for the bullpen, Valera was able to make a good impression in his return to the team. When at the plate, the right fielder was able to hit a double for an RBI, helping push the Guardians ahead by a run.

That type of clutch hitting is exactly what the Guardians were missing while he was injured, and to see it return in his first game back is a great sign for what's to come.

Following the tough 6-5 loss, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt complimented Valera's return to the diamond. He also highlighted Angel Martínez, one of Valera's counterparts in the outfield.

“I thought George had quality at bats all night, good to see him back with us and back in the lineup and come up with a big double," Vogt said. "Same with Angel, those guys just, you know, Angel continues to have good at-bats. And again, I thought we had good at-bats up and down the order. Just they scored one more than us tonight.”

#Guardians manager Stepehen Vogt on George Valera’s season debut:



“I thought George had quality at bats all night, good to see him back with us and back in the lineup and come up with a big double. Same with Angel, those guys just, you know, Angel continues to have good at bats.… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 15, 2026

If the Guardians were to close out the game and secure a win, Valera would have been the one to have technically won the outing as his hit broke the 2-2 draw. Unfortunately, he will have to wait for a future matchup to add a moment like that to his resume.

Back in 2025, when Valera made his major league debut with the Guardians, he flashed high productivity at the plate. Across 16 games and 48 total at-bats, Valera slashed .220/.333/.415 for an OPS of .748. He hit two doubles and two home runs for five RBI.

Keeping a keen eye, he also drew seven walks to just 13 strikeouts. For a first-time big leaguer, that was a good sign he wasn't being too jumpy at the plate.

On Tuesday night, he stuck with that agenda, not striking out at all. In each of his at-bats he didn't record a hit in, he worked his way into the count and waited until he saw a pitch he liked. His first knock was a line drive that went in and out of the Cardinals' third baseman's hand. His second, was a groundout on a pitch towards the far side of the strike zone.

Each of those at-bats his exit velocity was over 100 mph, showcasing pretty solid contact.

The final at-bat before he recorded his RBI double was arguably his worst of the day. In a 1-1 count, Valera swung on a ball on the far side of the plate, blooping a measly 67.2 mph knock to second base before being thrown out at first.

With plenty of outfield depth at the big league level currently, Valera is going to be in a highly competitive environment where he is forced to perform day in and day out. While some players may shy away from that type of situation, it'll likely fuel Valera to continue to grow as a hitter with hopes of becoming a long-term staple in Cleveland's outfield.