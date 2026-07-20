Get to Know Guardians No. 13 Prospect Alfonsin Rosario After Triple-A Promotion

The Guardians' No. 13 prospect Alfonsin Rosario is settling into Triple-A after his debut weekend with the Columbus Clippers. Following the All-Star break, we sat down with Rosario on his first day in Columbus before he took the field for the first time with the Clippers.

Rosario was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft before being traded to the Guardians in November 2024.

He opened the 2026 season with the Akron RubberDucks, where he was named Eastern League Player of the Week twice before earning his promotion to Columbus.

For Rosario, reaching Triple-A means he is one step closer to achieving his lifelong dream.

“Just the fact that we are one step away from the big leagues is exciting,” he said. “I’m excited to be here, to play my game, and work hard.”

Rosario's Work Ethic and Power

Before his first game with the Clippers, Rosario was the last player on the field taking extra outfield reps with his coaches. It was a glimpse into the work ethic he hopes fans notice every time he takes the field.

“I’m playing hard, giving it my all out there, playing the best game that I can,” Rosario said. “I’m trying to help my team, competing, always demanding myself a little more. There’s always room for learning and experiencing, so I would describe my game as a hard player, playing hard.”

At 6-foot and 222 pounds, Rosario's size stands out immediately. His combination of power and production helped earn his promotion to Triple-A, as he totaled 40 extra-base hits this season, including 21 doubles and 16 home runs.

Rosario wasted little time making an impact with the Clippers. During his debut weekend, he appeared in both center field and right field while collecting his first Triple-A hit, a double.

The Meaning Behind "The Wild Card"

While Rosario wants fans to know him for his work ethic on the field, his personality shows through off the field as well. His Instagram bio reads "The Wild Card," a nickname inspired by the anime Blue Lock.

“I like watching anime,” he said. “There’s an anime called Blue Lock—there are a bunch of players playing in an organization and they’re trying to develop one starter for the World Cup. A bunch of players thought their dream was over… and the last player standing was The Wild Card.”

The Clippers will face the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, on the road from Tuesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 26.