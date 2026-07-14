Guardians No. 2 Prospect Angel Genao Discusses Versatility and Path to Cleveland

At just 22 years old, Cleveland Guardians No. 2 prospect Angel Genao has quickly made his presence felt in Triple-A, bringing versatility, production, and a winning mindset to the Columbus Clippers since his promotion in May.

Genao signed with the Cleveland organization as an international free agent on January 15, 2021. Since then, he has worked his way through the farm system, starting with the DSL Guardians (2021), ACL Guardians and Lynchburg Hillcats (2022–2023), Lake County Captains (2024), and Akron RubberDucks (2025–2026) before earning his promotion to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers this season.

When asked what he wants Guardians fans to know about him, Genao put it simply.

“I’m from the Dominican Republic and I love to win,” he said. “I play for wins and that’s the only thing that I focus on always — win.”

Genao, a switch hitter, has been aggressive at the plate this season, hitting .297 with 10 homers and 39 RBI on the year. He also brings quickness and versatility to the infield, and he said his main focus has been improving all aspects of his game, including baserunning and defense, while also learning to slow the game down.

Genao is one of the youngest players on the Triple-A roster in Columbus. He said some of the older players, including George Valera, Franco Aleman, and Juan Brito—who have all made their Guardians debuts—have taken him under their wing and offered advice. Overall, Genao credited the entire Triple-A group for helping him continue to grow.

Genao was formerly the Guardians’ No. 1 prospect until 21-year-old Ralphy Velazquez moved into the top spot this month. Velazquez is another prospect who is playing some of his best baseball in Triple-A. He just finished playing in his second All-Star Futures Game this week, where he was the starting first baseman and recorded an RBI single.

When asked what he needs to prove to Cleveland to earn the call-up, Genao once again highlighted his versatility and winning mindset.

“I show to my team that I can be helping the team in every position — shortstop, second, third base,” he said. “Whatever they need, I will be there to help the team to win, that’s the only thing that matters.”

After the All-Star break, Genao and the Columbus Clippers will return to the field for the second half of the season on Friday, July 17 against the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.