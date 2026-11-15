Guardians Already Miss Out on First Rumored Free Agent Target of 2026 Offseason

The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2026-27 MLB offseason knowing they were going to have to spend some more money than usual.

With ongoing behind-the-scenes discussions between MLB and the MLBPA, one thing has repeatedly stolen headlines: money being spent. Teams big and small will have to be prepared to spend money once things are settled, as the sport looks to level the playing field across the board.

For the Guardians, a team that finished the year with the lowest payroll at $72,846,014, that means opening up the checkbook and making some moves.

The New York Yankees & Cleveland Guardians are at the forefront in the Tim Hill negotiations per Jon Heyman. — Darius Glover (@GloverDarius) November 13, 2026

Recent rumors have suggested that the Guardians are in the market for a few arms, both relievers and starters. One that gained a bit of traction was veteran left-handed pitcher Tim Hill, with the news first breaking from MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

However, on Sunday, Nov. 15, a report from MLB Insider Jeff Passan broke, stating that Hill was no longer on the market. He agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal that includes a club option for the 2028 campaign

Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2026

And with that, the Guardians have officially missed out on their first alleged free agent target.

It Isn't Surprising, Just Disappointing

Hill will return to New York for his fourth campaign with the club, having pitched to a 3.34 ERA across 172 games on the bump. He may give up the long ball quite a bit, finishing the 2026 campaign with 12 home runs allowed, but his ability to limit runners on the base paths makes him such a dominant pitcher.

He finished this past season with a 1.096 WHIP.

There is no doubt that the Yankees wanted to keep Hill. He has been a staple for them in late-game situations, while also being their cleanup guy if things get out of hand. He has finished 35 total games for them.

Landing him on a cheap deal that includes a club option makes him a staple for the club moving forward.

Such an addition to Cleveland's bullpen, though, especially his leadership and the fact that they have been searching for another strong left-handed reliever, makes the signing especially disappointing.

He could have slid in nicely next to the likes of lefties Erik Sabrowski and Tim Herrin, both of whom struggled a fair bit during the most recent campaign.

Now, the Guardians will likely keep their search for a lefty alive and turn to a different free agent. A few who are still available on the market and are lefties include Alex Vesia, Sean Newcomb, JoJo Romero, Gregory Soto and Adrian Morejon, all of whom would be good fits for Cleveland.

They are likely to command quite a bit more money than Hill, but if the front office is serious about staying active in the market and building up a post-potential-lockout roster that can compete with some of the top teams in the league, they should all be on the table.