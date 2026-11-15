Where the Guardians Rank Among MLB Teams Heading Into the 2027 Offseason

The Cleveland Guardians know that they still have a lot of work to be done before the start of next season.

If the Guardians want to make it back to the ALCS in 2027 while also pushing for a World Series appearance, there will need to be some changes to their roster to beat the best of the best.

Of course, their run this season was impressive as they were able to put together another AL Central comeback to win the division. However, their flaws were glaring in the postseason when it comes to their lack of pitching depth as well as holes within their batting order.

There will be a few free agent players that won’t be retained heading into next season, most of which aren’t any of their main building block players. Backed by their young rising stars and valuable veterans, the Guardians are still one of the top teams in the American League.

Where the Guardians rank amongst the rest of the MLB this offseason

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt speaks to the media before the game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most frustrating things about the Guardians is that even though they’re consistently a competitive team, their front office is typically hesitant to deal out any big contracts to some of the top free agents on the market.

Being a top team in the MLB automatically makes them a desirable team to play for, but each season comes and goes with a similar core of players being retained and developed. Having young stars like Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, and Angel Martinez to name a few should keep Cleveland near the top of the rankings.

Not many teams have loyal veteran contributors like Cleveland does in Jose Ramirez, and while he had a down season in 2026, his ascension back to his usual self in the postseason was promising.

As of right now, the Guardians are undoubtedly a top five team in the American League and should be a top ten team overall in the MLB with where they finished the season. If upgrades are made to both their pitching arsenal and their batting order, they could be a real offseason winner.

The future of their first base position is questionable, as trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe could enter free agency again while Kyle Manzardo continues to figure out his woes. Top prospect Ralphy Velazquez could be an x-factor for the Guardians once he debuts.

Akron infielder Ralphy Velazquez (24) walks during the home opening day game against Reading, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depending on how Cleveland approaches the situation surrounding their Gold Glove winning outfielder Steven Kwan could dictate where this team ranks further into the offseason.

Kwan has been a central piece of this Guardians young core over the last four years, and his absence in the lineup would surely be felt even with his struggles in 2026. If he’s retained, that just further highlights Cleveland’s chances at being a legit threat.

This team will only continue to get better each year, as well as becoming more concrete as a group without much positional fluctuation. Keeping these players together builds chemistry, and it’s no secret that their current chemistry helped propel them to an ALCS appearance.

The Guardians will be a team to watch out for this offseason as to who they might sign to join this already strong group of players.