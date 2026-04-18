Guardians Bring Back Reliever Kolby Allard on Minor League Deal for Another Shot

The Cleveland Guardians aren't willing to give up on left-handed reliever Kolby Allard.

Following Allard's strugglesome start to the 2026 MLB regular season on the major league roster, during which he posted a 10.38 ERA across four games and 8.2 innings, he was designated for assignment. Not only was he not performing well, but he also seemed to have been a rental until Hunter Gaddis returned from the injured list.

But following his designation, it was announced that he had elected free agency just yesterday, April 17.

Then, in the early-afternoon hours of Saturday, April 18, the Guardians decided to re-sign Allard to a minor league deal to join the Triple-A Columbus Clippers roster. This opportunity will allow Allard, who is still in the heart of his career at age 28, to continue growing and developing as a player within Cleveland's system.

Across nine years in the big leagues, Allard hasn't ever quite found consistent form. With stops in Texas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Cleveland, he averages a career ERA of 5.47 with a WHIP of 1.418.

What Led to his Designation?

Just a day prior to being let go from the Guardians' 40-man roster, Allard suited up for the team in a road contest against the Atlanta Braves. In a game where Tanner Bibee started, Allard would be called upon after five innings from the shaky starter.

Bibee gave up 11 hits, eight earned runs and walked one batter, striking out just four batters in the process.

Allard entered the game in the bottom of the inning in a spot where all hope seemed to be lost for the Guardians. They were trailing big, were on the road and the bats didn't seem particularly sharp.

He would go on to give up eight hits, five earned runs and one walk. He did strike out one batter, but he wasn't to force many whiffs or much weak contact. After he struggled and pushed the game further out of reach, Cleveland eventually turned to veteran catcher Austin Hedges and put a position player on the mound.

Funny enough, of everyone pitching that game, he was the only one to give up no hits, no earned runs and no walks. However, he was only out there for four pitches and 0.1 innings.

The Guardians would lose that game, 13-1, in one of the team's most disappointing defeats of the campaign.

It's not like Allard was in a positive situation to really perform well, especially given how far behind the Guardians were, but the team leaving him out there to eat innings showed that they didn't really plan on him being with them much longer.

If he went out there and struggled, it didn't matter much as Gaddis would be returning soon. If he played well, then he may have been able to secure a few more outings to continue to prove himself.

However, speculation does nothing, especially considering he was inefficient and eventually designated.

Now, though, he will get a chance to reestablish himself in Columbus and continue to work his way back to the form he flashed way back in 2021 and 2022, where he recorded a career-low WHIP of 1.275 and 1.286.

He will likely get right back into the bullpen's rotation over the coming days.