Cleveland Guardians Facing Growing Decision on Travis Bazzana Call-Up

The Cleveland Guardians are overachieving, but there’s still room for more offense.

That’s typically the case with Cleveland baseball seasons.

But Cleveland’s lack of offense was apparent in their 5-3 defeat against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. It was also apparent in Cleveland’s 13-1 loss and 6-0 shutout against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.

In 2026, the Guardians are letting the kids play. They had an intentionally quiet offseason, as they didn’t want veteran players creating a logjam for the young talent. Last year’s learning for the Guardians was that the team excelled once the young kids finally got an opportunity to play.

So far, the team has already seen some nice returns from that strategy. Rookie right fielder Chase DeLauter looks to be the real deal and has already mashed five home runs. Even though CJ Kayfus was optioned down to Columbus, the Guardians have gotten nice production out of Angel Martinez and Brayan Rocchio.

George Valera was recently activated from injury and already has two hits in six at bats.

Even though his batting average has dipped, Juan Brito exploded onto the scene as well when he was called up to make his MLB debut in replacement of the injured Gabriel Arias.

So, where’s No. 1 overall draft pick and top prospect Travis Bazanna?

That’s the real question the Guardians should be asking right now.

DeLauter and Valera seem to be as advertised. Even though Brito has struggled at the dish, he showed a few promising flashes upon debuting with the Guardians.

In a full workload, Martinez and Rocchio have lived up to or even surpassed expectations.

So, what about the top prospect?

Bazanna expectedly started this season in Columbus.

Following a three-hit Thursday at the plate, Bazanna’s OPS is over .800 and climbing. He’s hitting .282 with the Clippers and has six straight games with a hit. Thursday was his fourth multi-hit game in his last five outings.

When Arias injured his hamstring during the first week of April, the Guardians opted to call up Brito over Bazanna.

"There’s always thought, but we’ve been excited about Juan for a long time," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of the decision. "This is about Juan Brito. Travis [Bazzana] is going to help us win a lot of games, but this is Juan Brito’s turn."

When will the Guardians actually call up Bazanna?

It’s way too early to worry about the American League Central standings. However, the Guardians are just one game back of the Minnesota Twins for first place.

The Guardians started off this season scorching hot. Unfortunately, poor offensive showings against the Braves and Cardinals have cooled the optimism on Cleveland’s ceiling in 2026.

If the Guardians wanted to capitalize on this early season success, calling up Bazanna sooner than later could make a bit of sense, especially if Brito’s production at the plate continues to dip. Cleveland can use any offensive support they can find – and their top prospect is swinging a hot bat in Columbus right now.

We know the Guardians are a stable organization that rarely acts on impulse. Vogt and Cleveland’s front office probably have a locktight plan for Bazanna’s development in Columbus before getting the call to join the big club.

However, his 2024 MLB Draft classmates are making big impacts around the big leagues. Perhaps it’s time to see if Bazanna can contribute some of that magic in Cleveland.