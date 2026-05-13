Guardians End 13-Game Stretch With Crucial Sweep, Messick Controls Series Finale

For the first time in the 2026 MLB season, the Cleveland Guardians have swept an opponent.

On Wednesday, May 13, the Guardians dominated the Los Angeles Angels, 4-2, to clinch a series sweep over them from Progressive Field. Beating them 7-2 back on Monday, the Guardians were able to follow up that performance with wins of 3-2 and 4-2 over the following two days.

While the bats were somewhat up and down, the play on the mound was excellent, keeping contests in hand relatively comfortably.

Parker Messick got the start on Wednesday, pitching through 6.2 innings. He did give up a two-run bomb in the fifth inning, but kept himself in control as he struck out seven batters, allowing no other runs to cross home plate.

"I mean, it's baseball. You're going to constantly learn," Messick said, reflecting on the growth he has made since the start of his career. "And the game is going to show you a lot of things about yourself and your team. So there's definitely a lot of things that I know about myself when I'm pitching, when I'm missing certain spots with certain pitches, different cues that I can use.

"Today for me it was just... not trying to, you know, don't want to get into a habit of guiding pitches where they're supposed to go..."

His ability to stay out on the mound for quite a bit of time was a big help for Cleveland's bullpen as the team prepares for a busy weekend.

Heading into Wednesday's matchup, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt had mentioned that innings needed to be ate, especially as the bullpen looks to recover following a busy Tuesday.

"We needed some innings today, given where our bullpen is," Vogt said pregame when referencing the decision to call up Codi Heuer.

While Heuer didn't end up needing to be used, that concept of eating innings applies to what Messick did, saving the bullpen for the weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Messick has been reliable all season long for the Guardians, something that has been a nice sigh of relief.

Starters Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee have had inconsistent outings, while Slade Cecconi is still attempting to get his feet back underneath himself. So, to have Messick continue to put together really strong outings each start to make up for their early-season bumps, it puts the Guardians in a good spot.

Messick's season ERA dropped to 2.35 following his performance on Wednesday, while his WHIP sits at 0.99 and his batting average against comes in at .206.

But while his numbers showcase just how good he has been playing this season, watching him on the mound gives extra insight into what is helping him find success.

He brings such a calm and composed presence to the mound, barely wavering or looking flustered when things go awry. After giving up a two-run blast in the fifth, he got right back on the mound and kept on pitching, striking out a few more batters and not giving up any more runs.

For a player who is just 25 years old, he has been playing and acting like a veteran.

The Guardians' Hitting and More

Wednesday, kinda like Tuesday, was another odd outing at the plate.

Cleveland's batters really didn't connect on much, finishing the game with seven hits, drawing two walks along the way. Former No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana was the lone Guardian to get on base twice with a hit, going 2-for-4 from the plate. He continues to give the team a spark, no matter where he is on the field.

Alongside Bazzana, Hoskins was able to get on base twice, but his came from a hit and a walk.

The runs scored in the game came from the barrels of Angel Martinez on a solo home run in the first inning, singles from Chase DeLauter and Daniel Schneemann in the first and sixth, and a sacrifice knock from David Fry in the third.

After the sixth, though, the runs dried up.

The bullpen, consisting of Matt Festa, Erik Sabrowski and Cade Smith, was able to keep the game in hand, pitching to one walk and six strikeouts the rest of the game.

The win jumps the Guardians up to 24-21 on the campaign as they get an off day before returning to Progressive Field on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Reds.