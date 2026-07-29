Guardians Front Office Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details on Draft Blunder

When the Cleveland Guardians completed the 2026 MLB Draft, all looked well.

The front office had addressed the pitching staff, added in a few exciting bats and seemed to be planning for a future that leaned into the organization's historical strengths. However, just a few days later, rumors began swirling that No. 59 overall pick, left-hander Logan Schmidt, was not going to be signing with the Guardians due to contractual issues.

On Sunday, July 26, the 18-year-old officially announced that he would not be signing with the team and instead take his talents to college ball. Schmidt reportedly wanted closer to $4 million, while the Guardians ended up having just barely north of $1.7 million to spend.

While he has not yet decided whether he will attend LSU or take the junior college route, seeing the Guardians use a pick on a player who wouldn't end up joining them caused frustration among fans.

Reports have started emerging that Schmidt wanted a deal close to $3-4 million.



The #Guardians didn’t have that type of money available. #GuardsBall https://t.co/EUyZHVgAFw — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 26, 2026

Following the outrage, details have finally emerged on what the front office was going through during the draft and negotiation processes.

“We took him knowing there was uncertainty on whether or not we'd be able to sign him, and we did everything we could to try to work towards an agreement,” Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff said of Schmidt in an article on MLB.com.

Such comments from Chernoff show that the organization was willing to take a chance, even if it ended up with a pick in this year's draft being wasted. Fortunately, although they won't end up with Schmidt on the roster and will miss out on a pitching prospect being added to the farm system, they will be awarded the No. 60 pick in the 2027 MLB Draft to make up for it.

“We always try to sign our Draft picks, and we've had a really good track record of doing that,” Chernoff said. “We rely on drafting, developing, trading for guys. But it is a protected pick. It delays it by a year, but it certainly has some impact...

"Unfortunately, in this case, we weren't able to [get him to sign]... We wish him the best. We feel like he's got a really bright future, and we were really hopeful he'd sign. But we just couldn't run it.”

Cleveland's front office had just $1,678,845 to spend on a pick whose slot value came in at around $1,598,900. While that seems like it would be enough to land a player like Schmidt, he came into the draft wanting a contract that valued him as one of the best players available.

With a high upside, it would have been nice to see the Guardians' farm system showcase the talent of Schmidt, but instead, the college baseball scene will get to witness it next year.

As of now, he has not decided whether or not he will attend LSU or play at a JUCO.