Top 2026 Draft Prospect May Not Sign With Guardians Amid Financial Restrictions

When the Cleveland Guardians left the 2026 MLB Draft, optimism was high as the organization's next wave of prospects appeared poised to strengthen the farm system.

But now, just weeks removed, there's a major question mark sitting on the table: what's the deal with second-round pick Logan Schmidt?

The No. 12 overall prospect in the United States and the No. 4-rated lefty in the Class of 2026, Schmidt, has yet to sign a deal with the Guardians. Due to being taken with the No. 59 pick, his slot value comes in at $1,598,900, with the front office sitting at just $1,717,885 free to spend.

The top signee in LSU’s baseball class might not sign with the Guardians.



But LSU isn’t the only option.@HuntPalmer88 and I have the latest we’re hearing 👇



https://t.co/SGuwvycdYC — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) July 25, 2026

While that would normally be enough to get a player like Schmidt to sign, Cleveland's aggressive spending on other draft picks has significantly limited how much it can offer him, especially if he wants more.

One of the Guardians' biggest surprises following the confirmation of contract signings was 19-year-old seventh-rounder, right-handed pitcher Savion Sims, who brought in nearly $800,000 more than his slot value projected him to garner.

The left-handed tosser Schmidt may have more talent on the surface, which is why he was taken so early in the draft, but Sims' ceiling and high-upside potential resulted in the Guardians spending a bit more than expected.

Now, they'll have to find a way to sway Schmidt to stick with them, even if he can't land the money he wanted.

Ranked as the No. 45 player in the draft by MLB Pipeline, Schmidt's mid-90s fastball can reach upwards of 97 mph. For a player coming fresh out of high school, that's a strong starting point for the organization to be able to mold.

He doesn't have much more than that right now, being able to flash a decent slider from time to time, but there's enough in his 6-foot-4 profile to make teams excited about what he can offer.

That's why Cleveland, a notoriously good organization at developing pitchers, decided to take him with their second-rounder.

Guardians take lefty Logan Schmidt at 59, who is also 59 on the Over-Slot board!



Mid-90s velo, starter's body, two breaker shapes. A lot of material.



PROFILE👇pic.twitter.com/e8KjqJGiLp — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) July 11, 2026

But playing their cards the way they did may have pushed him out the door before he could even walk in it.

If Schmidt decides to join LSU, where he initially committed, he will be unable to declare for the MLB draft again until 2029 rolls around. Due to that, there have been rumors swirling that he is considering attending a junior college, which would allow him to declare for the draft next summer.

If either of those two options end up happening, the Guardians would be given the No. 60 pick in next year's draft as compensation for him not signing.

He will have until Monday to make his official decision.

And for now, the Guardians will just wait.