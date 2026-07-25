Guardians Lure High-Upside 2026 Draft Pick Away From College, Signs Pro Deal

After putting together a strong 2026 draft class, the Cleveland Guardians' front office has begun signing it's talented youngsters.

And one of the organization's high-upside, late-round draft picks has decided against playing college ball.

On Saturday, July 25, it was confirmed by MLB.com's Senior Writer for the MLB Pipeline, Jim Callis, that 19-year-old Savion Sims signed a $1 million deal with the Guardians. Instead of attending the University of Oklahoma, where he was committed, he will begin his journey in the world of professional baseball.

Being selected in the seventh round of the draft with the No. 213 selection, the slot value came in at $280,900, showing just how much the organization values his ceiling.

The right-handed pitcher has already flashed triple digits, doing so during the circuit last summer.

7th-rder Savion Sims signs w/@CleGuardians for $1 million (slot 213 value = $280,900). Texas prep RHP, already up to 100 mph w/lot more projection remaining in 6-8/215 frame. @OU_Baseball recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/9JcgjUbICT — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 24, 2026

Having one of the draft's most electric arms, Sims is rightfully listed as the No. 85 player in the draft, even though he fell to the seventh round.

One of the main reasons why he went later than many thought he would was because of just how raw his talents are. While he can reach triple digits and has consistently sat his fastball around 97 mph, his off-speed pitches and command are questionable.

However, his untapped raw potential makes him an exciting addition to an organization that has done well with pitching prospects in the past.

Especially given his age and physical attributes that are second to none, there is plenty for Cleveland's farm system pitching staff to work with.

Callis, who analyzes some of baseball's top youngsters, was incredibly complimentary about Sims before the draft.

"Talk about guys you could dream on," Callis said. "He's 6-foot-8, 215 pounds. Hits 100 mph with his fastball, does it with ease. This guy's going to get stronger, and he throws without effort. I mean he's probably going to throw 104 one day. It's an amazing arm."

Like Callis, Coast to Coast Baseball also raved about Sims, sharing that he is their "GUY" in the 2026 class.

"Savion Sims is my GUY in the 2026 class," a post on social media wrote. "6’8", 215lbs.19 y/o. Sits 94-97, touches triple digits. Secondaries and feel to spin need work. [He's a] project pick, but the sky is the limit."

I’m going to get this out there before draft day tomorrow



Savion Sims is my GUY in the 2026 class:

6’ 8”, 215lbs

19 y/o

Sits 94-97, touches triple digits

Secondaries and feel to spin need work



Project pick, but the sky is the limit

🎥 @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/iPILmj79L8 — Coast to Coast Baseball (@C2Cbsbl) July 10, 2026

And now, that "amazing arm" will have a chance to sport the navy blue and red sometime down the line.

If the Guardians are able to mold him into an arm with better command, all while maintaining that dominant speed with his fastball, they may have found a late-game arm that could destroy major league bats.