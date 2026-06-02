Guardians Make Controversial Decision Optioning Outfielder Ahead of Yankees Series

The Cleveland Guardians have generated some pregame controversy.

On Tuesday, June 2, ahead of the team's series opener against the New York Yankees, the front office announced that outfielder Petey Halpin would be optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for four-time Golden Glove award winner Steven Kwan.

Petey Halpin has returned to Columbus and Steven Kwan has been activated.



The #Guardians are back in action tonight against the Yankees on the road. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 2, 2026

Kwan had spent the last few days on the bereavement/family medical emergency list, dealing with a personal matter. After presumably being away from the team for a period of time, he was seen in the clubhouse following Sunday's game playing cards with his teammates.

Bringing Kwan back to the active roster comes as no surprise, but Halpin's demotion to Triple-A has sparked some debate.

Across 18 games and 30 at-bats, primarily appearing as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement, Halpin slashed .167/.194/.200 with five hits, one double, and one RBI. He also stole two bases, flashing the speed that has long been one of his most valuable tools.

Defensively, Halpin was steady and reliable. He recorded 21 putouts and one assist in center field across 65 innings while adding four putouts in 12 innings in right field.

And although much of his impact may not always be reflected on the stat sheet, Halpin provided the Guardians with bench depth, speed and quality defense.

The player who remains on the roster ahead of him, Stuart Fairchild, is the one many could argue should have been the odd man out instead. While Fairchild is a lot like Halpin in the sense that he has a knack for speed and defensive reliability, being able to play each spot in the open grass as well, he hasn't shown much since his promotion last week.

The 30-year-old isn't an invaluable player, not by any means. He has carved out a role in the major leagues with numerous ball clubs. However, through his first two games in Cleveland, he has struck out in all five of his plate appearances, one of which came in a bases-loaded situation.

Stuart Fairchild went 0-3 with 3 Ks (two with bases loaded) and a missed challenge on Sunday. #GuardsBall @p_mcguire18 understands Stu was placed in a tough spot, but needs a little more from the newest Guard.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/zX3esDM8c2 pic.twitter.com/6ARy2mEJd6 — The Daily Guards (@DailyGuards) June 2, 2026

Of course, that is an incredibly small sample size, but when comparing the two players, Halpin's long-term upside at just 24 years old makes him the more intriguing investment moving forward.

Across six years in the big leagues, Fairchild has posted a 1.7 WAR with a .221/.303/.381 slashing line for an OPS of .684. He isn't going to flash much outside of the attributes Halpin possesses, but Cleveland has shown that it values that veteran-like presence.

Moving through the rest of the week, which includes a series against the Texas Rangers on the road, it will be curious to see how the coaching staff utilizes Fairchild. If it ends up being just like they did Halpin, it'll be head-scratching to see Halpin down in Triple-A.

Columbus Clippers Stuart Fairchild (7) slides safely to home plate during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fairchild is not in the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Yankees. However, it is expected that he will be active off the bench if need be.

The two sides clash at 7:05 p.m. EST.