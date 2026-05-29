Stuart Fairchild Gets His Chance, Contract Selected as Kwan Goes on Bereavement List

It seems to never slow down in Cleveland.

Following a nice late-week off-day on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians are set to return to action on Friday, May 29, in an outing against the Boston Red Sox at home. The two sides will collide at 7:10 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.

In the early morning hours on Friday, the Guardians announced that they were making more roster moves, something that has become normal as of late. This one, though, came somewhat out of the blue.

Four-time Golden Glove award-winning outfielder Steven Kwan was placed on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List, and in a corresponding move, multi-tool outfielder Stuart Fairchild's contract was picked up from Columbus. The front office signed him to a minor league contract this past offseason.

Addressing the move, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt wished the best to Kwan during this time and spoke to the excitement of allowing Fairchild to play with the big league squad.

"Yeah, obviously our thoughts are with Kwany and his family, as they're going through their situation and- we're gonna miss Steven this weekend, but it presents an opportunity for us to get Stuart up here," Vogt said. "Another right-handed bat that can play outfield, has had a lot of success against left-handed pitching, whether it's a weapon off the bench, or- you know, with facing a lefty on Sunday, so, I felt like it was time for Stewart to come join us."

OF Stuart Fairchild will get the nod as his contract has been selected from Triple-A Columbus. He is taking the spot of Steven Kwan who is on the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 29, 2026

Before being brought to Cleveland, the 30-year-old was slashing .289/.417/.479 for an OPS of .896. He had posted 41 hits, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs. He was flashing a good mix of speed on the base paths, power behind his bat and consistency, all of which made him an obvious call-up.

"I just felt like I have been me, you know, playing pretty much every day and not trying to do too much, just trying to enjoy where I was at, being where my feet were, and, they got a great group down there, and I think that made it easy to relax and just play ball," Fairchild said when asked about his comfortable start to the year.

Across five major league campaigns, playing with the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, Fairchild has put up a nice .223 batting average.

More often than not, though, he's used in pinch-hit and pinch-run scenarios, something Cleveland will certainly explore.

Another aspect of his game that makes him so special is his ability to play multiple outfield positions. This will allow him to slot in just about anywhere Vogt needs, giving the team even more flexibility for an already dynamic outfield.

"We played everybody in every position, all throughout the spring for this reason," Vogt began. "You never know how the season's gonna shake out. You don't know at what time, what configuration you're gonna have. We wanted to make sure that all of our guys had experience and Andy Tracy's done a phenomenal job doing that with the Columbus team, moving guys around constantly and, you gotta have versatility, you gotta be able to plug in anywhere.

"And so it's nice to have Stuart, somebody who has a very strong track record of hitting left-handed pitching and playing all three outfield positions."

As Vogt alluded to in his early comments, Fairchild will likely slot into pinch-hit moments against left-handed pitchers and even potentially start on Sunday.

But whenever he gets a chance to flash some of that excitement he brought to the organization in Columbus, he will try to make it hard for the front office to end up moving him back down to the minor leagues when Kwan returns.