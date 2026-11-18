On Tuesday, the first major starting pitcher was swung on and... missed by the Cleveland Guardians.

Former Milwaukee Brewers and 2026 World Series Champion pitcher Dustin May signed with the Chicago White Sox. In doing so, the Guardians, who were rumored to be in the running for May, officially miss out on landing him and will continue to look for starting pitchers to add to the roster this offseason.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 17, 2026

May was signed to the St. Louis Cardinals last season and at the trade deadline was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers along with JoJo Romero, and the duo went on to become World Series champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays.

What Does This Signing Mean for the Chicago White Sox?

With the White Sox acquiring May, they added a starter who made 31 starts and had a 7- 9 record, posting a 4.70 ERA, throwing 145.2 innings, walking 50 batters, and recording 144 strikeouts. May, during the postseason, made 2 starts and 5 appearances in total.

What the Chicago White Sox gain is a two-time World Series champion who has been a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and, most recently, the Brewers. May could potentially be in a battle during the spring to find out who the White Sox ace could be among May, Sean Burke and the variety of young arms the White Sox have that gained great experience this postseason.

May, regardless of his role, will look to make an impact in Chicago and against a new in-division rival in the Guardians.

What Does This Signing Mean for the Cleveland Guardians?

For the Guardians, they were linked to May a few days ago looking to add to their starting rotation.

The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now!!! — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 15, 2026

With the news of the White Sox acquiring May, the Guardians will continue to look into the free agent pool to add a possible starting pitcher; could it be someone like Tarik Skubal? Or more likely someone like Michael King or Shane Bieber.

During the 2026 season, King went 12-10 with the San Diego Padres in 32 starts, had a 3.21 ERA, struck out 159 batters, and allowed 70 walks in 185.0 innings pitched.

Bieber during the 2026 season made 11 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a record of 5-2, a 4.37 ERA, 44 strikeouts, and allowing 24 walks in 55.2 innings pitched.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that Cleveland is expected to prioritize the pitching staff and strengthen that part of their roster.

The Guardians have mentioned that they plan to get aggressive this offseason, but all that is known currently is that the first major starting pitcher has been signed, and it wasn't the Guardians coming out on top.