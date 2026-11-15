Guardians Among 9 Teams Vying for Highly-Coveted Free Agent Pitcher

The Cleveland Guardians finished the 2026 campaign as one of the top teams in baseball, capping off an unexpected run in the postseason in the American League Championship Series.

Setting the stage for what is possible with the roster already built in Cleveland, the Guardians enter the offseason looking to build up that young core with a few more pieces.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Guardians were officially ruled out of the running for left-handed reliever Tim Hill, who signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees. However, just minutes later, news broke that the Guardians were interested in right-handed pitcher Dustin May.

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden wrote on X that the market for May was blowing up over the last few days.

"The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now," his post read.

The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now!!! — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 15, 2026

May doesn't have the left arm or experience that Hill has under his belt, but he does present another unique opportunity for the Guardians to build up the pitching staff ahead of the 2027 season.

May Would Be A Good Fit

With Cleveland's starting rotation and bullpen undergoing plenty of changes as the 2026 campaign came to a close, there is room for newcomers to fit into the system seamlessly.

May, having flashed a combination of starting and relief potential this past year, especially in the postseason, gives the Guardians another versatile right-hander to add to their arsenal.

He finished the campaign with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.318. WHIP across 31 combined starts with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. He averaged right around nine hits allowed per nine innings pitched, but also struck out that same number.

Throughout the postseason with the Brewers, he switched between a starting and relief role, with his best work coming out of the bullpen.

He threw two shutout appearances in relief, coming in against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 7-4 win and against the Rays in a 5-4 win.

Coming to Cleveland, May would be given the chance to return back to that starting role, or start paving a new path as a reliever. The Guardians have at least one spot in the rotation open, with lefty Foster Griffin still a free agent, all while the long-term direction of the bullpen arms remains up in the air.

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old is projected to command a deal worth $45-50 million across three years, according to Spotrac. Averaging out to roughly $15 million a season, the Guardians would have to be bought into him as a long-term option for the pitching staff to give up that type of money.

Coming out to 6-foot-6, 180 pounds, the 29-year-old has a 72nd percentile extension at 6.7, which is something the Guardians always look for in their pitchers.

He seems to be a good fit for the Guardians' staff; it will likely come down to how much money they are willing to dish out, though, with behind-the-scenes discussions still running rampant between the MLBPA and MLB.