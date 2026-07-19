Guardians' Outfield Heating Up as Steven Kwan Breaks Out of Slump

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like the end of the line was near for Steven Kwan.

The four-time Golden Glove Award-winning outfielder had done very little for the Cleveland Guardians at the plate, posting a measly .206 batting average across the 2026 campaign's first 71 outings.

But now, after the All-Star Break has come and gone, Kwan looks brand new.

On Saturday, July 18, the Cleveland Guardians were able to rally and take down the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of a doubleheader, walking them off, 5-3. While rookie Travis Bazzana was the one to blast a two-run shot to pull off the victory, Kwan got on base just an at-bat prior, setting the stage for the youngster to win it.

That was what he was doing all day long: getting on base and setting up his teammates to bring him around the bags and home.

"He is taking what pitchers are giving him," manager Stephen Vogt said about Kwan on Saturday. "He is working walks, hitting balls the other way at a good angle. He is a tough out right now... We love using the nine hole as a guy who can get on base for the top and Kwany is doing it nicely."

He finished Saturday's doubleheader with a 5-for-6 performance that included three runs scored, a double and a walk, adding to his impressive resume across the last few weeks.

Kwan back?



Cleveland #Guardians OF Steven Kwan reached base six times collecting 5️⃣ hits (5-6 3R 2B BB) in today's doubleheader vs the Pirates.



Last 16 games:



18-46 8R 2(2B) 2(3B) 3RBI 8BB 3SB



AVG .391

OBP .481#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/mw7cXqikVk — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 19, 2026

Across the last 20 games, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is slashing .361/.435/.475 for an OPS of .910. With important offensive pieces like José Ramírez and Angél Martinez out with injury during that time, his emergence has been huge for the team.

He has popped 22 hits, three doubles and two triples, all while staying composed and patient with eight walks to just six strikeouts. He has also gotten around the bases to score eight times.

"We talked about it early in the year," Vogt said. "We have always believed that Kwany would get back to being Kwany. We love the way he is swinging the bat right now. He is just taking great at-bat after great at-bat. It has been a lot of fun to watch him."

When asked about his recent play, Kwan shared that the sport can change on the flip of a dime. Yes, he is playing well now, but just like earlier in the year, he could go back to playing badly. That's just how baseball goes sometimes. What he wants to do is remain confident in who he is as a player and keep working hard to be prepared for each game.

“It’s 3 weeks, but baseball can change on the flip of a dime. So, taking scouting reports really seriously, keeping everything just simple.”



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Steven Kwan on how looking at his bat angles has helped his recent production at the plate#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/grhzZ4lnwf — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 19, 2026

"I'm just trying to keep it simple," he said. "I am just trying to just go back to what worked before, almost just like understanding what they're gonna give me, and I just have to take what they give me. Again, I don't wanna fall in love with a small sample size, like, yeah, it's three weeks, but, baseball can change on the flip of a dime.

"So, taking scouting reports really seriously, keeping everything just simple, I think that's the biggest thing, but, right now, it, it feels good."

Kwan will look to keep this hot streak going into Sunday, July 19, when the Guardians will look to take the series against the Pirates. The two sides will clash at 1:40 p.m. EST from Progressive Field for the series finale.