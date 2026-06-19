Cooper Ingle's Big Night in Triple-A Raises Pressure for Guardians Call-Up

Maday, Maday, Cleveland has a problem.

The kind every organization would love to have.

On Thursday, June 18, the Cleveland Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7-5. Leading the offensive charge was Cooper Ingle, who erupted for three home runs in a perfect 4-for-4 performance. His season batting average is back over .300, with his OPS climbing up to 1.026.

A night like that may have forced the hands of the Guardians' front office to take a deeper look at the timeline they had in place for him.

With injuries to Angel Martínez and Chase DeLauter thinning the outfield out, and inconsistencies from Petey Halpin and Stuart Fairchild in their place, Ingle is making an increasingly compelling case for a promotion to the major leagues in the near future.

His first home run of the night came in a 1-2 count in the bottom of the first inning, sending the ball 357 feet into right field. A strong exit velocity of 100.4 mph, he had very little launch on the hit, with the ball coming off the barrel at a mark of 25 degrees.

Just two innings later, in his second at-bat of the game, he showed patience again as he worked his way into a 2-1 count before smacking a pitch the opposite direction, sending it 342 feet into left field.

Going opposite field is a nice display of the ability to both push and pull the ball, giving him even more value to the major league squad.

Finally, with a comfortable lead in hand, 5-2, Ingle would sit in with a 2-2 count and smack a two-run blast over 400 feet into left field. Being able to hit three home runs in one game is remarkable, but not seeing any fall-off in his power shows his longevity and poise throughout a gritty contest.

Over the last few weeks, Cleveland has also worked to expand Ingle's defensive versatility, ensuring that if he's called up for his offensive production, the organization will have a clearer plan for how to utilize him in the field as well.

In a recent press appearance, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that getting Ingle opportunities elsewhere gives them a better opportunity to make The Show.

“As we've seen at the Major League level, the more positions guys can play capably, the more chances they have to impact us up here," he said. "We just don't know where those opportunities are going to come, so we try to have guys play a number of positions in Triple-A to prepare for that.”

Since the end of May, Ingle has spent time in left field, behind home plate and as a designated hitter in relatively equal amounts.

With fellow prospect Kahlil Watson earning a call-up to the major league roster earlier this week and Ingle turning heads with an impressive performance on Thursday night, the Guardians' No. 3-ranked prospect could be in line for his first taste of big league action sooner rather than later.